Interim Assistant Commissioner of Administration and Finance Named

Peter Adams Appointed

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the appointment of Peter Adams to interim assistant commissioner of the Administration and Finance division effective November 1, 2021. As interim assistant commissioner, Adams will be responsible for overseeing all functions under the administration unit to include human resources, grants management, fleet management and the call center. Additionally, he will supervise all functions under the finance unit to include budget services, business management, business processes, financial services, fiscal audits and purchasing for the agency.

“Peter has brought a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the GDC team,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “I am confident in his leadership skills, and we know he will excel in this vital role.”

In 2000, Adams began his career with the State of Georgia at the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council as a financial auditor. He has served as a budget officer for the Department of Human Recourses, followed by a position with the Board of Regents University System of Georgia. Prior to joining the Department of Corrections, he was the chief financial officer for the Georgia Department of Public Safety, where he managed all financial units of the Comptroller’s office including accounting, revenue, payroll, and budget. After joining GDC, Adams served as budget director, where he was responsible for overseeing all activities related to budget preparation, monitoring and analysis of the agency’s $1.2 billion budget. In his most recent role as deputy director of administration and finance, Adams oversaw grants management and the agency’s call center, in addition to supervising all functions under the finance unit, including budget services, business management, business processes, financial services, fiscal audits and purchasing.

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 8,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov