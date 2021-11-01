Lehigh County: Lane Restrictions for UGI Utility Work

​County: Lehigh Municipality: Catasauqua Borough Road name: Race Street at Lehigh Street Intersection Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. Start date: 11/1/21 Est completion date: 11/30/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: County: Lehigh Municipality: City of Allentown Road name: Tilghman Street Between: 23rd Street and 24th Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas line work. Start date: 11/1/21 Est completion date: 11/1/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update:

