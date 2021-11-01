11/1/2021 - URGENT NOTICE - FLAG HONORS

Notice to Proceed Memo

The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of:

Officer Tyler N. Timmins of the Pontoon Beach police department

Please lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel until:

Sunset on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

More information is available at https://www.illinois.gov/about/flag-honors.html