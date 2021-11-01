Chiropractor in Manhattan Beach CA Now Offers Shockwave Therapy, an Effective State-of-the-Art Medical Technology for Fast Pain Relief

/EIN News/ -- Manhattan Beach, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXNL Form Sports Med and Chiropractic in Manhattan Beach, CA, is happy to announce that they are now offering a state-of-the-art medical technology that uses extracorporeal shockwaves to treat acute and chronic pain syndromes. This is a unique method because other compression devices that are used for treating musculoskeletal conditions don’t use sound waves to provide the compression. Instead, they use percussive application to the outer layer of soft tissue, hoping that the resulting pressure will go through the tissue to the location of the injury.

With focused compression therapy (FCT), also known as extracorporeal shock wave therapy (ESWT), an array of sound waves are easily sent through the soft tissue to the desired, controlled depth and it is at this point that the sound waves meet at a focal point to create the desired compression at a precise depth. The result is a more controlled and effective delivery of the compression energy and with better patient compliance to the therapy. FCT is commonly used for treating chronic and acute pain in joints, ligaments, muscles and tendons. Focused acoustic pressure waves are produced and sent to the target area in order to compress, manipulate and massage the tissue at various depths, providing an accurately targeted deep tissue restructuring. The mechanical stimulus that is delivered by FCT can result into increased range of motion and pain relief, and increased circulation which are key components in the healing process. FCT is currently the fastest growing rehab modality used by elite athletes in various professional sports.

There are many advantages of shockwave therapy. These include the fact that: it has a scientifically proven efficacy; it offers a non-surgical procedure to treat acute and chronic pain in the skeletal muscles; it permits precise diagnosis and treatment of active and latent trigger points; it works at focused, clearly defined, precise and variable penetration depths; it is an effective treatment of chronic pain; and it is durable and low maintenance.

FXNL Form provides help to residents of Manhattan Beach with all of their Chiropractic and Physiotherapy needs. Their primary focus is to allow their patients to regain functional movement, return to being pain free and back in control of their health with the help of their caring and experienced chiropractor. Due to their use of the latest technology and seamless integration of traditional and modern chiropractic treatment methods with active release techniques (ART), they have been consistently obtaining the best results for their patients.

A patient’s first visit with Dr. Anderson will include a comprehensive functional assessment to first determine all possible causes cause of the pain and dysfunction, develop a customized care plan that is tailor-fitted to the individual’s needs, and help achieve the patient’s overall health goals.

Those who have tried the services provided at FXNL Form have mostly provided highly positive reviews. For instance, Adam R. gave them a five star rating and said, “Dr. Anderson always makes me feel better. I have been seeing him for the last 10 years. It doesn’t matter where my ache or pain is. I always leave his office feeling better than when I came in. Such a good guy as well. I would definitely recommend him to a friend or family and I have many times over.”

Dr. Erik Anderson, DC, ART, chiropractor at FXNL Form Sports Med and Chiropractic, has been based in the South Bay since 2010. He specializes in functional performance and rehabilitation that has attracted the attention of many elite professional athletes. With the methods that he uses, soft tissue is released, muscle coordination is taught, and nerve blockage is freed up. Gentle low force treatments are also available if required for children, babies and the elderly. The goal is to get the patients to become less dependent on treatment and empower them to take control and reach their goals.

Dr. Anderson has several certifications. These include: board certification in Chiropractic + Physiotherapy; Doctorate of Chiropractic, Cleveland Chiropractic College 2007; Bachelor of Science in Human Biology; Active Release Technique (ART); Selective Functional Movement Assessment (SFMA); RockTape fascial movement taping; Gua Sha; Diversified Technique; Thompson Drop Technique; Gonstead Technique; Activator Method; and sacral occipital technique.

Those who are looking for a Manhattan Beach chiropractor can check out the FXNL Form Sports Med and Chiropractic website, or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 9:00 am to 6:30 pm, from Monday to Thursday; from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Fridays; and from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturdays.

