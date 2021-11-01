Lost Hunter

Submit Release
CONTACT: Conservation Officer Rob McDermott 603-271-3361 November 1, 2021

Nottingham, NH – On October 30, 2021, at approximately 6:30 p.m., NH Conservation Officers were notified of a hunter who was distressed, disorientated, and in need of assistance near the Lamontagne Wildlife Management Area in Nottingham, NH.

Russell Manchester, 73, of Nottingham, NH, was hunting the area when he shot at a male deer (buck). While tracking the buck, Manchester realized daylight was fading quickly, and he became too exhausted to continue on through dark, rainy conditions and called 911 for assistance.

The first responders arrived at Manchester’s location at 7:28 p.m. and provided lighting and assisted Manchester out of the woods via Off Highway Recreational Vehicle (OHRV). Manchester was assessed by medical personnel then released to awaiting family members.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were assisted by Northwood Police, Nottingham Police, Deerfield Police, Deerfield Fire and Rescue, and Nottingham Fire and Rescue.

Hunters are reminded to plan ahead and prepare before hunting New Hampshire’s woodlands and to take into account colder temperatures, adverse weather conditions, and fading daylight as fall sets in.

