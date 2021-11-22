Michael Lambert Joins IronTek Solutions as Strategic Account Development Manager
IronTek Solutions is pleased to welcome Michael Lambert as Strategic Account Development Manager.
Mike can help dealers maximize profits and minimize their workload when selling fleet. That’s something other sales channels can’t offer.”CLEVELAND, OH, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IronTek Solutions, creator of Fleet Up Marketplace, announced that Michael Lambert will join the company as Strategic Account Development Manager. Lambert joins IronTek after spending over 17 years with Skyjack, Inc. where he most recently served as Used Equipment Manager. In his role as Strategic Account Development Manager, Lambert will be responsible for growing the client base and geographic reach of Fleet Up Marketplace.
“Knowing the equipment industry and the challenges associated with selling used equipment, Mike is a huge asset to rental yards and equipment dealers,” says Carly Cahlik, CEO & Founder of IronTek Solutions. “Mike can help dealers maximize profits and minimize their workload when selling fleet. That’s something other sales channels can’t offer.”
Lambert’s industry experience gives him a diverse understanding of equipment owners, retail buyers, and OEMs. While at Skyjack, Mike worked in marketing and inside sales before advancing to Used and Reconditioned Equipment Manager.
“I am proud to be joining a such quality organization, focused on servicing the construction equipment industry with new and innovative products and services,” Michael Lambert says. “After working closely with Carly and her team for more than a decade, I am looking forward to this new opportunity, as well as maintaining and growing the many relationships I have within the industry.”
Lambert, a graduate of Bishop's University in Quebec, Canada, lives with his family in Guelph, Ontario. He will continue to be based in Canada.
About IronTek Solutions
IronTek Solutions is an equipment services company that provides rental yards and equipment dealers with unique software and marketing solutions to increase profits and save time. IronTek’s flagship product, Fleet Up Marketplace, is the fastest growing, most flexible platform in the industry. Launched in 2020, FleetUpMarketplace.com achieved over 1 million equipment views, and 100,000 site visits per month in under a year. IronTek is dedicated to providing the construction equipment industry and small business owners with exceptional solutions to improve their businesses and their communities.
Dan Ketterick
IronTek Solutions
+1 216-337-0145
