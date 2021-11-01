$38.34 Bn Toilet Paper Market Revenue to Reach by 2027 | Rising Demand in Australia, South Africa, Uganda, India, America and United Kingdom to Boost Growth Rate, says Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in the toilet paper market are Kruger Inc. (Montreal, Canada), Empresas CMPC S.A (Santiago, Chile), Procter & Gamble Co. (Cincinnati, U.S.), Kimberly-Clark (Dallas, U.S.), Essity AB (Stockholm, Sweden), Georgia-Pacific LLC (Atlanta, U.S.), Hengan Group (Jinjiang, China), Sofidel Group (Porcari, Italy), WEPA Hygieneprodukte GmbH (Arnsberg, Germany), Unilever (London, U.K.), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global toilet paper market is set to gain momentum from the rising awareness of deforestation while producing paper pulp. The report further states that the market size was USD 26.14 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 38.34 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Working-class Population to Spur Demand

The rising trend of travel and tourism is expected to broaden the hospitality industry worldwide. The demand for toilet paper in restaurants, resorts, and hotels is growing rapidly on account of the increasing hygiene requirements. Apart from that, the surging working-class population will further raise the usage of this product in corporate sectors and offices. For instance, the U.S. Census Bureau’s data on Country Business Pattern revealed that the total number of establishments was 7,860,674 in 2017. It reached 7,912,405 in 2018. These factors are set to propel the toilet paper market growth in the coming years. However, the rising popularity of bidet toilets may hamper growth by limiting demand.





Segment-

Household Segment to Grow Rapidly Stoked by Rising Number of Nuclear Families

Based on application, the household segment generated 60.16% in terms of the toilet paper market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage of this paper in homes as it is considered to be an essential daily use commodity. Besides, the surging trend of living alone, as well as the rising number of nuclear families in urban areas would aid growth of this segment.





Regional Analysis-

Surging Number of Hospitality Facilities to Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, Asia Pacific earned USD 9.55 billion in 2019 in terms of revenue. Though the per capita toilet paper usage is relatively lower in this region, the rapid industrialization and urbanization would result in the development of improved restrooms, thereby leading to rising demand.

North America, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow significantly backed by the rising spending power of people residing in Canada and the U.S. Europe is set to show rising usage of this paper because of the increasing number of hospitality facilities in the region.





Report Aim & Scope:

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents the estimated market size by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, market size and valuation of the market during the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Investing in Development of New Production Facilities

The market for toilet paper houses a large number of manufacturers that are mainly aiming to invest hefty amounts of money in developing new production facilities. They are doing so to increase their production capacities and to cater to the rising demand worldwide.





Below are the two latest industry developments:

September 2020 : Andritz AG bagged a new order from Guangdong Hengan Paper Co., Ltd. to provide four tissue machines to its mill situated in China. It will be used to produce premium-quality handkerchief, toilet, facial, and napkin tissue made out of virgin market pulp.

: Andritz AG bagged a new order from Guangdong Hengan Paper Co., Ltd. to provide four tissue machines to its mill situated in China. It will be used to produce premium-quality handkerchief, toilet, facial, and napkin tissue made out of virgin market pulp. April 2019: Naheola mill will be getting an investment of approximately USD 120 million for developing new roll storage and tissue machine building. This will help the company to enhance its bath tissue business.





