MBBS Admission Open 2021-22 with Scholarship | Fortune Education, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Fortune Education offers MBBS & BDS admission up to 10,000 (Ten Thousand) US Dollars' worth special scholarship on best private medical colleges in Bangladesh.
Fortune Education, Dhaka, Bangladesh, established in 1994, is the World's Leading & Pioneer Education Consultant and an authorized representative of Medical & Dental Colleges and Universities all around the world.
Fortune Education offers MBBS & BDS admission up to 10,000 (Ten Thousand) US Dollars’ worth special scholarship on best private medical colleges.
Registration & Online Application has started in top Medical Colleges under following Universities:
1. University Of Dhaka
2. Chittagong Medical University
3. Sylhet Medical University
4. Rajshahi Medical University
Fortune Education local offices are providing counseling for Admission, Application, Guidance, Documentation & other required services such as scholarships and waivers for eligible students regarding medical and higher studies.
APPLY HERE: https://www.mbbsbd.com/application-for-admission/
Fortune Education is all set to offer scholarships to interested and eligible candidates aspiring to study MBBS and Medicine in Bangladesh. Apart from effective scholarships, they help eligible students with the application and admission procedures, guidance and documentation, and other services as and when required.
Students can directly apply through the given website or they can call or WhatsApp on the given contact numbers.
Contact:
Bangladesh: +880 1995 529533
India: +91-99033 55537
Website: www.fortuneedu.org | www.scholarshipbangladesh.org
Candidates' maximum study gap of 2 years is accepted after 10+2.
The Last Date of the application deadline is November 15, 2021.
For more details, contact us, apply online or visit an authorized center or offices:
Fortune Education
Mobile & WhatsApp:
+880 1995529533
India: +91 1171816565 (Toll Free)
Email: fortuneedu5@gmail.com
Head Office: 23/C, Zigatola, Dhaka-1209, Bangladesh
Local Offices in India: Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Bangalore & UP.
Shah Alam
Fortune Education
+91 99033 55537
fortuneedu5@gmail.com
