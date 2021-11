Gcc Pet Food Market Growth Rate, Industry Share 2021, Trends, Forecast 2021-2026

Gcc Pet Food Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Gcc Pet Food Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled " GCC Pet Food Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the GCC pet food market reached a value of US$ 206.8 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.Pet food refers to a highly nutritious and energy-dense food product which is manufactured to meet the nutritional requirements of pets. It is prepared using several ingredients such as meat, feed grain, seafood and poultry. Owing to the increasing owners' awareness and rising pet humanization trend, pet parents are now treating their pets as a part of their family. This has improved the relationship between the owners and their pets, in turn, spurring the demand for pet food products across the region.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.GCC Pet Food Market Trends:Owning a pet is considered as a status symbol in different countries of the GCC region like the UAE, especially among the high-income earners. This, coupled with factors like urbanization and the emerging trend of nuclear families, has resulted in the increasing sales of pets in the region. Apart from this, the demand for pet food is also being influenced by the altering perceptions of citizens towards pet ownership. Further, manufacturers are adopting improved production techniques to retain the essential nutrients that are lost while processing. They are also launching premium product varieties, such as multigrain, grain-free, gluten-free and protein-specific pet food, to cater to the individual requirements of various pets.GCC Pet Food Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape With Key Players:Mars Petcare Inc.Nestlé Purina Pet CareHill's Pet NutritionThe J.M. Smucker CompanyMarket Breakup by Pet Type:Dog FoodCat FoodOthersMarket Breakup by Product Type:Dry FoodWet & Canned FoodSnacks & TreatsMarket Breakup by Ingredient Type:Animal DerivativesPlant DerivativesCereal DerivativesOthersMarket Breakup by Distribution Channel:Supermarkets & HypermarketsConvenience StoresOnline StoresOtherMarket Breakup by Region:UAESaudi ArabiaKuwaitQatarOmanBahrainKey Highlights of the Report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Porter's Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape