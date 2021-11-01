AUS Building Construction Company Franchise Opportunity Regional VIC/NSW/QLD/WA

Integrity Franchising, an Australian construction group, have updated their home franchise model to help residential building entrepreneurs in regional areas achieve business success. They provide each franchisee with an independently owned company and customized business coaching and software.

/EIN News/ -- Coffs Harbour, Australia, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The company’s recent updates are intended to provide support for home-building business owners to help them improve their services and efficiency. The Integrity Franchising group of experts offer resources for increased productivity and business growth.

For more information, please visit https://www.integrityfranchising.com.au

This latest announcement will be of interest to entrepreneurs in the residential construction industry wanting to take advantage of Australia’s booming property market and achieve their lifestyle goals.

Regional territories in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia are selling for $30,000 with an option to make monthly payments of $3,000 over a 12 month period to preserve cash.

During the pandemic, property demand in Australia has leapt to an all-time high. This increased demand has occurred as a result of historically low-interest rates, more people working from home who desire more space, and government stimulus programs.

Integrity Franchising is expanding their staff to grow their internal franchisee support systems, especially their graphic design, web development, marketing, and estimating and designs operations. Their constantly expanding home design library contains over 1,600 templates, all of which are available to franchisees throughout the network.

The company’s website has received 49,000 visitors in one month. Potential franchisees can access Integrity’s business coaching model through a one-on-one video meeting with an experienced building business coach. The potential franchisee and coach will consider all aspects of the franchisee’s current business and how the franchise system could best address their business needs.

The residential construction franchisor began as a large regional home builder. On the way to becoming a franchising group, they developed a variety of systems, resources, and strategies to design, contract, build and sell residences. All these assets are contained and managed in iGyro, a software program available to all franchisees, staff, and clients. The company combines business coaching services with training and supporting a national network of franchisee builders.

A satisfied franchisee has said: “I’ve been part of Integrity Franchising for over 2 years. The help I got in setting up my business was exceptional. Their project management and estimation software are very helpful. The support staff are always available and give the best technical and legal advice. I will recommend new builders to use Integrity Franchising’s platform to expand their business and be part of the brand for their future business growth.”

Interested parties can find more information about Integrity Franchising’s services at https://www.integrityfranchising.com.au/page/building-franchise-video-series

Article Source: Integrity Franchising News

Website: https://www.integrityfranchising.com.au/





Name: Glenn Leet Organization: Integrity Franchising Pty Ltd Address: Coffs Harbour, Coffs Harbour, NSW 2450, Australia Phone: +61-428-536-021