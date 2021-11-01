Laboratory Ware Market valued at $11,918.0 million, projected to revolutionize the Global Laboratory Ware Industry

Laboratory Ware Market

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the global laboratory ware market.

Laboratory Ware Market by Product (Glassware and Plasticware), Application (Research, Diagnostics, & Others), & End User (Research and Academic Institutes, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, & Others)” — Allied Market Research

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Laboratory Ware Market by Product (Glassware and Plasticware), Application (Research, Diagnostics, and Others), and End User (Research and Academic Institutes, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Laboratory ware is defined as the equipment used in the laboratory by scientist to conduct research. Laboratory ware consists of bottle, beaker, dish, conical vessel, petri dish, flask, microscope slides, microplate, and carboys. Different type of laboratory ware offers different function, thus, it is recommended to select the right laboratory ware to get accurate and precise result. The glassware is inert, heat-resistance and properly calibrated and plasticware are available at low cost, are easy to handle and flexible in nature.

Key Market Players

Bellco glass, Inc.

Corning, Inc.

Crystalgen, Inc.

Duran Group

Eppendorf AG

Gerresheimer AG

Metler Teledo International

Sartorious AG

Technosklo Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

Key Findings Of The Study

By product, the glassware segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

By application, the research segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By end-user, the research and academic institutes segment was the highest contributor to the laboratory ware market in 2020.

By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

