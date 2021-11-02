Routemotion’s Digital Discount Apps Offer Solutions for Sustainable Tourism

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Routemotion is a technological platform and service known for creating sophisticated mobile solutions for sustainable tourism.

Now, the Berlin-based company is announcing a new solution for the benefit of tourist destinations, local businesses and consumers: digital discount cards.

Routemotion’s digital discount cards are designed for restaurants, museums, hotels, tour companies and more. If a certain town or region has a number of destinations that seek to attract more customers and gain the attention of tourists and locals, they can join together – often under a third party, such as a local tourism board – to create and publish a mobile app.

Using this mobile app, users can purchase digital cards to access destinations and redeem the various discounts provided by each destination.

Routemotion’s platform allows for a high level of customization. Each initiative can have a unique, tailor-made application that is branded and adapted to the cultural and geographical context of the client.

A typical scenario may play out as follows. A small town wants to attract more tourists for the benefit of its local businesses. It may hire a third party or join together with local businesses to create a Routemotion-based application that offers digital discount cards to users. The app can allow users, whether tourists or locals, to visit participating destinations and redeem discounts at each of them.

Digital discount cards are just one of many possibilities within Routemotion’s tourism apps. They can easily be combined with other offers, events, and modules such as audio guides, travel itineraries and more. Whether used by a tourist visiting a destination or a local to the area, these mobile apps are designed to enrich the user’s experience spending time in the area.