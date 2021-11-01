Voice Biometrics Market In-Depth Analysis with Key Market Dynamic Factors: 2028

AMR Logo

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaining popularity among various sectors such as the entertainment industry, cloud computing, social networking, and building security is one of the major factors responsible to drive the growth of the voice biometrics market.

Furthermore, huge demand for high-level security in the financial sector and increasing public awareness are also expected to provide growth to the market. A major factor restricting the growth of the market are issues related to privacy and high cost.

The world voice biometrics market is segmented into end user and geography. Based on end user, the market is segmented into automotive, banking & financial service, government sector, healthcare industry, and mobile industry. By component, the market is segmented into software and hardware.

Geographically, the market is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America occupies the major of the market. In 2015, South African credit solutions firm TransUnion signed a partnership with OneVault to develop national level voice bank.

Top players in the market are Agnitio SL, American Safety Council, Inc., Bioid Ag, Nuance Communications Inc., OneValult, VoiceTrust Ag, SayPay Technologies Inc., ValidSoft Ltd., VoiceTrust Holding BV, VoicePass Technology, VoiceVault, and Voice Biometrics Group (VBG).

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

