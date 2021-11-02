Submit Release
Therap Interfaces with a New EVV Aggregator in Missouri for Verification of Home and Community-Based Services

WATERBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therap Services, the leading software solution for HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation for service providers in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and other human services settings, announces its recent integration with a new EVV interface in Missouri. Users in Missouri can now benefit from this integration by utilizing the Therap system to directly submit Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) data obtained using Therap's EVV tools to the new interface.

In response to the 21st Century Cures Act mandate, the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) requires the implementation of EVV by all Personal Care Services (PCS) providers for the following services:

- Personal Care and Advanced Personal Care
- Chore
- Consumer-Directed Personal Care
- Homemaker
- In-Home Respite authorized by the Division of Senior and Disability Services (DSDS)
- Any of the above services reimbursed by a Managed Care Organization

Consistent with the State and Federal policies, Therap's EVV software captures all six federally required data elements including:

1. Type of service performed
2. Individual receiving the service
3. Date of the service
4. Location of service delivery
5. Staff providing the service
6. Beginning and End Time of the service

Therap's Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) module is designed to meet the needs of states and providers who need to build staff schedules (especially for in-home and community based services), track staff hours, monitor individual service allocation and meet the Federal EVV requirements. EVV features also include point-of-service voice, photo and client signature verification options. Staff can effectively check in and out online and remotely by using mobile devices that have geolocation and timestamp capturing components. Staff can also check-in or check-out when active internet connection is limited or unavailable.

Contact https://www.therapservices.net/products/electronic-visit-verification-solutions/ with any questions or to get started with this solution.

About Therap:

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.
Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

Source: https://www.therapservices.net/electronic-visit-verification/

