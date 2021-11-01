Jai Manselle-Produced Documentary ‘Get Yours’ Staring Allen Iverson, Rasheed Wallace, More Lands at Showtime Sports

'Get Yours" An Iverson Classic Film

Jai Manselle's second Showtime production focuses on cultural icon Allen Iverson's impact and influence against the backdrop of the 2021 Iverson Classic.

This is a story that needed to be told. A story about an unforgettable game in an unprecedented time.” — Jai Manselle

VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As November 1st marks the 25th anniversary of the first NBA game of Allen Iverson ’s storied career, it also marks the debut of a documentary steeped in his legacy. Iverson’s business partner and frequent collaborator Jai Manselle teamed with premium cable outlet Showtime, NBA star Stephen Jackson and Bobby Bates to produce the documentary ‘ Get Yours ,’ which follows the unlikely story of how (and why) the Iverson Classic All-American game went against all odds to be held on schedule in a time when most sports had to be shut down. The film features interviews with Manselle, Iverson, Jackson and Bates, as well as NBA stars like Rasheed Wallace and All-Americans like Chet Holmgren and JD Davison.The Iverson Classic is one of the three (3) major annual All-American basketball games that act as a bellwether for identifying the most promising amateur players in the country (the others being the McDonald’s All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic). All three events had to cancel their 2020 games to remain safe during the initial Covid-19 outbreak. When it came time for the 2021 game, the Iverson Classic organizers wanted to find a way to adapt even after Mcdonald’s and Jordan games remained inactive.“People outside the industry don’t realize how important this event is for these players. It’s not just bragging rights. Especially in a time like this. The Iverson Classic is the only place in nearly two years where NBA scouts can see these players perform. Their entire professional careers start here” elaborated Manselle on why the game needed to happen.In addition to strict safety protocols, the game moved from densely populated Philadephia to the suburbs of Memphis, TN. Memphis is not only a place Iverson briefly played for the Memphis Grizzlies, it is also a city steeped in history. A history that acts as a backdrop for the entire documentary. Planning for the game began just months after the killing of George Floyd. The responsibility felt by community and cultural leaders permeates the film in off-the-court moments like a speaking engagement held by Manselle, Iverson and others at the National Civil Rights Museum.In its short runtime, ‘Get Yours’ navigates on and off the court, weaving in a variety of stories. Iverson’s lockerroom speeches, a trip to the civil rights museum and the history-making decision to select phenom Raven Johnson as the first woman to ever play in a men’s All-American game all act as subplots.“The fact that this documentary even exists is a victory. After all the times Iverson has been counted out, him being the figurehead behind something that gives these young players a second chance is a story that needed to be told” said Manselle about the film.Jai Manselle is best known to the public for his creative brand collaborations. His popular releases include creating packaging for Cardi B, The Notorious BIG and Lil Baby’s Rap Snacks products, designing several sneakers for Reebok and developing the #1 iOS game Bike Life with Meek Mill and DJ Khaled. Manselle also owns the Iverson Classic and its associated brand with partners Allen Iverson and Bobby Bates. This will be his second film produced for Showtime.

