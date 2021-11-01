Human rights defender Andy Vermaut launches "Organcide", a new notion for Chinese organ theft practices of Falun Gong

Andy Vermaut hopes that organcide can especially raise awareness around organ theft among practitioners of Falung Gong.

The Chinese state apparatus' paranoia is the principal offender of this mindset-based organcide that destroys man's life power.” — Andy Vermaut

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 27th of October 2021 the international alliance for the defense of rights and freedoms (AIDL) cohosted in cooperation with investigative journalist Gary Cartwright a conference in the pressclub in Brussels that heared and discussed, evidence of forced organ harvesting in China, under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party. Expert testimony will be presented by David Matas: Prominent Canadian Human rights lawyer, and author of Bloody Harvest, the definitive work on this subject. He explained how particular minority groups are being targeted as victims in this trade; specifically practitioners of Falun Gong. Andy Vermaut who is affiliated with the fundamental rights movement PostVersa and the international alliance for the defense of rights and freedoms (AIDL) was able to convince Gary Cartwright to organise this conference.

The conference was moderated by Nico Bijnens: President of Falun Gong Belgium. Keynote speakers were Peter van Dalen MEP, member of the European Peoples’ Party, and member of the European Parliament Subcommittee on Human Rights, Edward McMillan-Scott: Former Vice-President of the European Parliament, Hamid Sabi –The China Tribunal, Harold King: Deputy Director of DAFOH (doctors against forced organ harvesting), Andy Vermaut ,journalist and human rights advocate – PostVersa – AIDL, KaYan Wong: Spokesperson for Falun Gong in Holland, Manel Mselmi: Blogger at Euroblog and human rights activist and with a fruitfully cooperation of top EUtoday investigative reporter Gary Cartwright.

Andy Vermaut of the international alliance for the defence of rights and freedoms (AIDL):"When I discovered an internetlink to our event naming it the Chinese holocaust, I felt quite uncomfortable as a global citizen. Because the Holocaust was a period when Jews were killed in gas chambers, sometimes burnt alive, and sent to extermination camps by Nazi-Germany. Humanity's savagery reached its pinnacle here. The term genocide should also be used with caution. In 1948, the UN adopted the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, which declared genocide an international crime to be prevented and punished. A national, ethnic, religious, or racial group is defined as genocide in Article 2 by "killing group members; inflicting serious bodily or mental harm on group members; deliberately imposing conditions of life designed to bring about their total or partial physical destruction; taking measures, intended to bring about their total or partial physical destruction.In my opinion, what is happening to the Chinese Falun Gong practitioners does not meet the UN's criteria for a genocide. So, for Chinese organ theft and murder of healthy, living individuals, I introduce a new notion that I shall repeat here. I call it Chinese mindset organcide." This is all because Andy Vermaut finds the term Chinese holocaust misplaced and believes that the holocaust can only refer to what happened in WWII.

These Falun Gong practitioners are found in all 56 ethnic groups in China, hence they do not belong to any one ethnic or religious group. The Falun Gong practice is a harmonious mix of Taoism, Confucianism, and Buddhism, which is more intellectual and life knowledge centered. They were murdered and their organs sold as a commodity because the Falun Gong had become so large and dared to be recognized as an organization of individuals from all ethnicities in 1999. Suddenly, the Falun Gong practitioners who peacefully practice meditation based on truth, compassion and tolerance have been turned into an organization that might threaten the Communist Party's own existence because they do not fit into the Communist Party's picture. Why is that? Andy Vermaut explains:"The Chinese Communist Party completely freaked out. And that's really what triggered actually the persecution. So this was an April 1999 and then you could see two, three months later, the Chinese Communist party had some preparation work going, completely under the radar and then on june 10 1999 of that same year suddenly, bam Falun Gong was forbidden, no recognition but forbidden. There were mass arrests all throughout China. That day the mindset organcide started. In Europe we call it the Chinese operation hidden "shadowmurders." Li Lanqing became head of the 610 Office, an extrajudicial security apparatus, given the mandate to eradicate Falun Gong with support of the CCP party chief Jiang Zemin who ordered the organcide. The Chinese state apparatus' paranoia is the principal offender of this mindset-based organcide that destroys man's life power. As a result of our joint investigations with the International Alliance for the Defense of Rights and Freedoms (AIDL) and PostVersa, we discovered that over 207500 Falun Gong practitioners have been used for organ theft and are murdered in the last 22 years, not because they did anything wrong, but because they meditate. Incredible. Until I saw the actual proof of David Kilgour, David Matas, and Ethan Guttman, I couldn't believe this. I'm seeing a lot more organ transplants in China than I expected. So, according to the UN's official word, this is not genocide, which is why I use the notion mindset-based organcide of Falun Gong practitioners to raise awareness about what the practitioners of Falun Gong had to go through. Those accused of practicing Falun Gong's attitude or ideology were dismembered, executed, and then burnt, leaving no trace. People vanish. Tienamien taught the Chinese apparatus. In an organized clinical way, as a distinct business within industries, they even kidnap meditation practitioners' organs an added this as an extra selling factor... I feel goosebumps thinking about these horrors.”

Andy Vermaut is the founder and an early human rights advocate. He began fighting social injustice around the world at the age of 10. He gives meaning to his life as a defender of human rights, in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human, Civil and Political Rights and the European Fundamental Rights contained in the Lisbon Treaty. He is currently affiliated with the International Alliance for the Defense of Rights and Freedoms (AIDL), which is consulted by the UN, and PostVersa, an organization that promotes fundamental rights through a state reform co-organised by citizens.