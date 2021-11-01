Understanding what Windshield Repair services offers by Patsco
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windshields are specially designed to provide structural support for vehicles as well as to stand up to the stress of traveling on highways, but damage to windshields is inevitable. Windshields are generally made of laminated safety glass which consists of typically, two curved sheets of glass with a plastic layer laminated between them for safety. The inner layer, called the lamination, holds together the broken outer layers in the event of an accident. This is why windshields crack when struck by objects, yet do not fall apart and cave in upon the driver in most circumstances. In general, most chips and cracks can be repaired and replacement is only necessary in cases when both layers are damaged or when one of the layers is significantly damaged.
Very often, windshield damages are caused by the impact of stones found on the road while driving and they cannot cause serious damage. The windshield damages they cause affects the outer layer and these damages are usually not very deep and can be easily repaired. Many drivers often make the mistake of not repairing their windshields in the moment they notice a damage, this often leads to bigger problems that might require high cost of replacement or fixing.
Windshield glass repair usually take less than 20 minutes. To repair a windshield, the damaged area is filled with special clear adhesive resin. The resin is then cured with an ultraviolet light. A proper windshield repair will improve the visibility of the repaired area 85-95%. When done properly, the damaged area’s strength is restored, as is most of the clarity.
A qualified auto glass repair technician must evaluate a number of factors before deciding whether a windshield is repairable, and the decision is based on the result of the evaluation. Each case is assessed on an individual basis, and a decision is made based on a number of factors such as the technician’s own skill with equipment, the expectations of the customer, and the probability of a high-quality repair. Some chips and cracks can be easily repaired without expensive professional help.
Having a windshield repaired on time has a lot of advantages: it is a time saver, restores the structural integrity of the glass, reduces light scatter and haze within the damaged area, improves the optical clarity within the damaged area and saves the consumer money.
