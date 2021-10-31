CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Size, Share is Expected to Grow at CAGR 39.4% CAGR between 2021-2031
CAR-T Cell Therapy Market was valued at $0.234 Bn in 2020. Grow at a high CAGR of more than 39.4% by 2021 and 2031, it is estimated to reach $10.5 Bn by 2031.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, “The Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market was valued at $0.234 Billion in 2020. Growing at a high CAGR of more than 39.4% between 2021 and 2031, it is estimated to reach $10.5 Billion by 2031, as per the latest market research report titled CAR-T Cell Therapy Market- Industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2021-2031.
For many years, the foundations for cancer treatment have been chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery. Over the past several years immunotherapy has emerged that enlist and strengthen the power of the patient’s immune system so that they can attack tumors. It is now also known as the “fifth pillar” of cancer treatment. However, recently researchers have come up with more advanced treatments for cancer, known as, CAR-T Cell therapy.
What is this CAR-T Cell therapy?
CAR-T Cell therapy is a variation of immunotherapy popularly known as adoptive cell therapy. The T cells are the type of white blood cell that is extracted by the doctor from the patient’s blood and then they add an artificial receptor to their surface. The receptor acts as a type of “heat-seeking missile” and this enables the modified cells to produce a type of chemicals that can kill cancer. Once they are infused back into the patient’s body through an IV, they start multiplying and attack tumor cells.
The CAR-T cell is a type of antibody that induces modular-fusion protein having an extracellular specific binding domain. This therapy has made it possible to provide treatment against recurrence options for blood cancer and other carcinogenic cases. Needless to say, today CAR-T cell in the carcinogenic therapeutics field has become a boon to the healthcare industry. Owing to this factor many companies have started investing in CAR-T cell therapy which has increased its market and continues to do so. Presently, the most successful is the CD 19 antigen which is used for treating acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also approved the first genetic engineering which is based on Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) by Novartis AG. Moreover, there are also other various clinical trials on the process by using the CAR-T cell therapy which can combat another kind of tumor and acute myeloid leukemia.
The major reason behind the rapid growth of the CAR-T cell therapy market is the intensified growth of cancer cases. Furthermore, the technological advancement in this field is also contributing and creating a huge potential for the growth of the market. However, the high price of the therapy packages and the longer period of their clinical trials is proving to be a barrier to the growth of the CAR-T cell market. As per market research, no more than 150 patients will be getting this treatment in 2020.
As per the segmentation of the regions in the report, the CAR-T cell therapy market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific. However, the market is dominated by North America and Europe. The demand for CAR-T cell therapy is increasing in this region owing to the rising prevalence of disease, growing awareness among the people, the increase in geriatric population, and world-class diagnosis techniques. It is estimated that the market in the region of Asia Pacific will also increase during the forecasted period. The market over here is mainly driven by the rising awareness regarding cancer, advanced diagnosis laboratories, and the initiatives that are taken by the government to spread awareness among the people.
In the aforementioned market research report published by Sheer Analytics and Pvt. Ltd. the global CAR T cell therapy market has been categorized on the basis of targeted antigen, treatment, and geographical boundaries.
The targeted segment includes– HER1, HER2, CD19, CD20, CD22, CD30, CD33, GD2, MESO, and EGFRvIII; the CD19 section is predicted to grab the major share of the global CAR-T cell therapy market due to its highest success rate in detecting and treating acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The treatment type segment includes non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), multiple myeloma, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, neuroblastoma (NB), colon cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Here, the acute lymphoblastic leukemia group is dominating the other diseases.
Leyland, a clinical biopharmaceutical company has focused on the development of CAR-T cell therapies, and they have announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CYAD-101. This will be the first non-gene edited allogeneic clinical program.
The CEO of Ceylad, Dr. Christian Homsy told: “We are pleased to have achieved this important milestone. Celyad is the first company clinically evaluating a non-gene edited CAR-T candidate, which, we believe, offers significant advantages over gene-edited approaches. Our non-gene edited program consists of a family of technologies aimed at reducing or eliminating T cell receptor (TCR) signaling without requiring genetic manipulation. CYAD-101 is part of a robust clinical development plan, establishing the foundations of next-generation CAR-T products.”
The major companies operating in the global CAR-T cell therapy market are Novartis International AG, Kite Pharma Inc., Juno Therapeutics, Cellectis, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celgene Corporation among others.
