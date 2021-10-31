Aceh Exhibits Potential Tourism Areas and Leading Products to Capture Legitimate Foreign Investments at Expo 2020 Dubai
DUBAI, UAE, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aceh Provincial Government will soon participate during the fifth week of Expo 2020 in Dubai, exhibiting Aceh's greatest potential in the fields of tourism, trade, and investment by opening various compelling Business Forum sessions at the Indonesia Pavilion from 30 October to 2 November 2021.
One of the agendas offered by the Provincial Government of Aceh is the chance to invest and trade globally in some of the greatest potential found within the region, given the strategic geographical location of Aceh in the westernmost part of Indonesia with easy access to several ASEAN and Middle Eastern countries.
In the occasion to improve the investment climate, Aceh has simplified investment regulations to attract more investors. Governor of Aceh, Nova Iriansyah. ST, MT mentions the simplification of rules through Qanun No. 5 of 2018 concerning investment as a form of innovation from the government to attract investors to Aceh.
"Aceh is currently focusing on four potential sectors, ranging from the agro-industry, tourism, energy, and infrastructure, to business development zones," said Nova Iriansyah, MT.
According to the Governor of Aceh, the Government has made various improvements ranging from infrastructure, quality commodities, talented human resources, to a supportive business climate, in building the peoples' economy and welcoming Indonesia Golden 2045 through the development of both the tourism and trade sectors. The Government of Aceh will mainly present ten topics around tourism potential, which became a trend in the investment industry, as well as various commodities that are known to have a great chance to compete in the global trade market in the Business Forum session. The event will be filled with innovative leading speakers featuring the Governor of Aceh, Nova Iriansyah; Head of the Aceh One-Stop Integrated Service and Investment Service, Marthunis; and the Head of the Sabang Area Concession Agency, Iskandar Zulkarnain.
Primarily in the tourism sector, shown through a massive number of promotional videos and digital brochures in the Indonesia Pavilion, the Aceh Provincial Government is clearly focusing on developing various tourism areas such as Sabang, Gayo Highlands, and Pulau Banyak as potential tourism destinations for local and foreign tourists. As it’s known, Banyak Island, which is located in Aceh Singkil Regency, is targeted by many investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which will soon be developed into a high-class tourism area. Other than Banyak Island, the Arun Lhokseumawe Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Ladong Industrial Park, Sabang Free Trade Zone (FTZ) Resort, and the Golf Course in Lhoknga, Aceh Besar will also be showcased as huge investment opportunities with high profit guaranteed.
Alternately in the trade sector, the Provincial Government of Aceh will also enliven the highly speak Rolling Exhibition by displaying Aceh's superior products that were export-oriented. Following the carefully picked choice of products by the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia, Aceh's top export products are categorized as follows: home decor, accessories, Aceh handbags (Aceh motif bags), fashion, food, and beverages (Gayo Arabica Coffee and Aceh Robusta), essential oils, as well as herbs and spices (pepper, cloves, nutmeg, chocolate, etc.) the followings are 14 of Aceh's most prominent SMEs.
The Aceh Provincial Government considers that the Expo 2020 Dubai event is a chance to open the export market for Aceh's superior products to the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and the rest of the world, considering Dubai is one of the many main trade hubs connecting to the Middle East, Africa and European countries.
The realization of Aceh's exports to the United Arab Emirates back in 2020 was at a whopping total of 215,198 USD, and Aceh's exports target to the Middle Eastern countries was 15,355,611 USD. This limit is bound to increase following the Expo 2020 Dubai event, giving Aceh a chance to access its global market for Aceh products.
“By displaying various potentials that Aceh currently has, ranging from tourism, trade to exhibitions of local products, this very opportunity can pave a way for Aceh towards a guaranteed investment to take place at the Expo 2020 Dubai event. Given the strategic geographical location of Aceh and its variety of natural resources to quality human resources. We, the Government of Aceh, will continue to prioritize innovation and present the greatest potential of our quality nation for Indonesia and the world for a better future,” concluded Ir. H. Nova Iriansyah, MT., Governor of Aceh.
In addition to business forums and rolling exhibitions, Aceh will also feature spectacular cultural performances from the Saman dance, Seudati, Rapa'i Geleng, Piasan Raya, Kreasi Jalur Rempah Dance, and a Special Welcoming Dance. More than 150 visitors from all over the world will come and visit the Indonesia Pavilion and observe the various products presented, including those from Aceh.
