Reel Muzik Werks Signs Award Winning Songwriter and Author, Thornton Cline

Four-year deal to represent Cline's music worldwide
Thornton is a great talent as a songwriter and an author. We are thrilled to welcome him into our Reel Muzik Werks family,”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reel Muzik Werks, helmed by creator advocate Teri Nelson Carpenter, announces the signing of award-winning songwriter and author Thornton Cline. Cline’s music has received awards and nominations from organizations including the Recording Academy (GRAMMYs) and the Gospel Music Association (Dove Awards) in categories including pop, classical, and kids’ music.
“Thornton is a great talent as a songwriter and an author. We are thrilled to welcome him into our Reel Muzik Werks family,” shares Teri.
“I am honored to sign with Teri Nelson Carpenter and Reel Muzik Werks. I feel confident that Reel Muzik Werks will do what they say; by collecting royalties due for my songs all over the globe as well as licensing my songs in TV and film. They have offices all over the world and have an excellent track record as compared to other companies. I look forward to great things happening in our four-year business partnership.”
In addition to a new partnership with Reel Musik Werks, Cline is also celebrating the release of his 34th traditionally-published book, “Cheers From Heaven,” with Tuscany Bay Books, available Friday, October 30, everywhere books are sold.
About Thornton Cline:
Cline has been nominated multiple times for Grammy and Dove Awards. In 2017, Cline won a first-place Maxy Literary Award for "Best Children's Young Adult Book '' and has appeared at the top of the Amazon bestselling charts. Thornton Cline was inducted into the Tennessee Songwriters Association International Songwriters Hall of Fame in April and has been awarded “Songwriter of Year” twice. Cline’s songs have reached the top 5 in the Billboard and the Euro Indie Network charts with Cline achieving five number one songs. Thornton Cline has had his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, Gloria Gaynor, Ray Peterson, Mark Chestnut, The Manhattans, Gary Puckett (The Union Gap), Billy and Sarah Gaines, Tammy Trent, The Anchormen, Tim Murphy, Luckie Boy, Tommy Gardner, Rebecca Holden, among others. Cline’s commissioned song, “We Are One Symphony” had its world premiere on October 22 at the opening ceremony of the Chengdu International Youth Music Festival with participants from 36 countries and 83 sister cities including Nashville. When he’s not writing songs or books, Cline teaches the future generation music as an adjunct professor at Welch College in Nashville.
About Reel Muzik Werks:
Helmed by music, publishing, and licensing leader Teri Nelson Carpenter, Reel Muzik Werks is a full-service Music Rights Management Company. Utilizing the latest technology and its extensive experience and relationships, it provides excellence in service as an effective worldwide partner. Reel Muzik Werks’ priority is to provide the highest level of care for its client’s needs in Global Writer/Publisher Administration, Licensing & Clearance and Music Supervision for all Media.
Founded in early 2009, RMW has become home to a diverse clientele who needed more than a “one size fits all” approach to the management of their music publishing and recordings. From the outset, CEO Teri Nelson Carpenter wanted to create a different type of company, one that could address the needs of a wide variety of content creators in a seamless way. Her theme is “Create. Protect. Collect.” which is a first-of-its-kind, one-stop-shop for creators.
Building upon her extensive experience at companies such as Saban Music Group, Fox Family/Fox Kids, MGM, Hemdale Film Corporation, and Broadcast Music Inc (BMI), Ms. Carpenter constructed RMW to be able to speak to the needs of companies in Film/TV production, Branding, Broadcast Networks, Internet Radio as well as traditional Artists, Composers and Publishers. Even Performing Rights Societies utilize Reel Muzik Werks’ services.
