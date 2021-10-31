Chula’s Newest School Becomes Thailand's First Educational Institute to Achieve ISO 56002 Certification
BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation (ScII) has achieved the prestigious ISO 56002 Certification, the first institution to do so in Thailand and perhaps the whole region. ISO’s elusive certification effectively recognizes our Innovation Management system along with the practices introduced by ScII, of which the Bachelor’s Degree of Arts and Science in Integrated Innovation (BAScii) has been the talk of the town since its inception three years ago as an academy for the future.
From left: Ms. Punnee Angsusingha, Professor Bundhit Eua-arporn, Professor Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai, and Assoc Prof. Dr. Natcha Thawesaengskulthai
ScII was officially conferred this status on October 23, 2021, when Ms. Punnee Angsusingha, President of the Management System Certification Institute (MASCI), handed over the ISO 56002–2019 certificate to Professor Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai, Executive Director of ScII at a ceremony witnessed by Professor Bundhit Eua-arporn, President of Chulalongkorn University.
“The ISO aligns flawlessly with our recently established School of Integrated Innovation as it sees a gap in the current education system and aims to be disruptive towards the traditional categories of disciplines by availing itself of its professors’ expertise and creativity and constantly seeking the attainment of collaborative partnerships with the growing community of ScII industry Partners,” Prof. Bundhit noted. “The ISO certificate recognizes the School’s accomplishment in fulfilling the requisite measures and acknowledges that we have progressed in the right direction, with the right approach and the right people,” he added.
Tracing ScII’s Journey to Achieving ISO 56002 Certification, Professor Worsak said: “ScII deployed five strategies to achieve this goal: creating market-ready innovations, focusing on digital technology and entrepreneurship as the core areas of its curriculum, equipping students with 21st-century skills, emphasizing internationality, and creating an open-platform ecosystem for collaborations.
An evaluation of our Information Management began more than a year ago, with the first evaluation being conducted in June 2020. Following this was the development of a Document Management System, culminating in its implementation in November 2021. The audit process began in December 2020 and concluded with verification by MASCI and finally the official award of the ISO 56002– 2019 certificate on 6th October 2021.
Dr. Natcha Thawesaengskulthai, Vice President for Strategic Planning, Innovation and Global Engagement at Chulalongkorn University, and Associate Professor Damron Thawesaengkulthai, who advised ScII during the entire ISO process attended the ceremony along with ScII staff and representatives of MASCI.
Despite this success, ScII's certification does not mean that its activities have been limited to the Innovation Management System since it also encompasses quality management, risk management, auditing management, and a collaboration with the Chulalongkorn University Intellectual Property Institute.
“Its success in achieving this landmark can be attributed in part to the fact that ScII focuses on providing its students with entrepreneurial mindsets and innovation development skills as well as digital and technological knowledge,” said Dr. Ronnakorn Vaiyavuth and Dr. Pakjira Leelertphan, who together managed the process on behalf of ScII.
“By establishing an innovation management system in accordance with ISO 56002–2019, ScII has demonstrated to its stakeholders that it has implemented a strategy for its sustainable long-term growth through innovation,” Prof. Worsak said. “By implementing this innovative management system, the School aims to achieve its goals in line with the University’s slogan Innovations for Society,” he added.
Bajinder Pal Singh
Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation
+66 2218 3137
bajinderait@gmail.com