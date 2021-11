"Evolution of the U.S. Army Uniform" Goes Viral - In Remembrance of All Veterans on November 11, 2021

Viral Video Celebrates the History of the U.S. Army Uniform of a West Point Cadet circa 1860 Uniform History of the U.S. Army - Vietnam 1965

A stunning, historically accurate video that captures the Complete story of the U.S. Army — uniform by uniform

The video tells the 400 year story of the U.S. Army through the uniform, and is an ideal presentation for November 11th this year - Veterans Day 2021.” — Kevin R Hershberger

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Evolution of the United States Army Uniform, released by LionHeart FilmWorks and Historical Wardrobe has gone viral on YouTube.com with millions of views. The video tells the story of the army uniform all the way back to the 17th century when the first organized New England militias were formed that would later become the United States Army.

This video presentation was created by LionHeart FilmWorks and its sister company Historical Wardrobe. According to Kevin R. Hershberger, founder and President of both companies, it was an ambitious project that no-one has ever attempted before in this manner.

“This video is a combined effort by both teams in our quest and passion to create historical content with an almost obsessive level of historical accuracy and attention to detail,” says Hershberger. “We covered 400 years of history, so I think that’s something to be proud of!”

It gives the viewer a fascinating glimpse of 23 distinct styles of dress – the uniforms, weapons, and accoutrements – that were worn by the U.S. Army Soldier as far back as the 1620s. The video is actually the first in a series that LionHeart FilmWorks and Historical Wardrobe conceived on the topic of historical U.S. military uniforms.

Hershberger knows that the video is particularly relevant this month because of the November 11th observance of Veterans Day across the United States. Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11, for honoring military veterans who have previously served in the United States Armed Forces.

About Kevin R. Hershberger

Emmy-nominated director, screenwriter and producer, Kevin R. Hershberger's productions have been awarded more than 70 national and international film festival and industry awards. Hershberger is himself an army veteran, having served as a Military Intelligence Officer in the United States Army. He is the founder and President of LionHeart FilmWorks and its subsidiaries: Historical Wardrobe and Reenactment Stock footage.com.

The Evolution of the United States Army Uniform is available now for viewing on YouTube.

