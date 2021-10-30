(Video) Iran: Resistance Units, MEK Supporters Commemorate “Cyrus the Great Day”
Supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) and the Resistance Units commemorated the "Day of Cyrus the Great" on October 29, 2021, by placing placards, banners, and writing graffiti.
While commemorating the anniversary of Cyrus the Great who said, 'If anyone oppresses someone else, I will deal justice to the tyrant,' we the resistance units of Iran declare our support for Mrs. Maryam Rajavi and her 10-point plan.
Known today as the Cyrus Cylinder, this ancient record has now been recognized as the world's first charter of human rights. It is translated into all six official languages of the United Nations, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
In addition to Tehran, these activities were carried out in other cities across Iran, including Shiraz, Mashhad, Qazvin, Neyshabur, Karaj, Kermanshah, Ardabil, Rasht, Tabriz, Qom, Gorgan, Behbahan, Izeh, Shahriar, and Sarab.
Among the slogans were:
"Cyrus, Mossadegh, we will fight, we will die, we will take back Iran,"
"neither the mullahs nor the Cossack (Reza Shah), Mossadegh, rest in peace,"
"Cyrus, Mossadegh, the MEK continues your path,"
"We will fight, we will die, we will take back Iran,"
"Neither the crown nor the turban, it’s the end of the mullahs,"
"Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or the leader (Khamenei),"
"Iranians are vigilant, they hate both the shah and the mullahs,”
"Death to Khamenei, Hail to Rajavi,”
“Down with the dictator, hail to Cyrus the Great,"
"Cyrus, Mossadegh, your path continues. In the hope of a free Iran, no to the religious dictatorship.”
Cyrus the Great was the ancient king of Persia, renowned for his charter of rights, which has been recognized as the first document of human rights. Every year, people from across Iran commemorate Cyrus the Great on October 29, and thousands flock to his tomb in Pasargadae, Fars province. In recent years, the Iranian regime has banned any sort of congregation and gathering at the tomb of Cyrus, fearing that it could culminate into protests.
Commemorating the Cyrus the Great Day
In, Karaj, the members of a resistance unit sent a video message in which they declared: “While commemorating the anniversary of Cyrus the Great who said, ‘If anyone oppresses someone else, I will deal justice to the tyrant,’ we the resistance units of Iran declare our support for Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and her 10-point plan, and we will get back the rights of our people from the mullahs who are the tyrants of our time. They will meet justice for all the wrongs they’ve done.”
A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMAN RIGHTS
The Cyrus Cylinder (539 B.C.)
In 539 B.C., the armies of Cyrus the Great, the first king of ancient Persia, conquered the city of Babylon. But it was his next actions that marked a major advance for Man. He freed the slaves, declared that all people had the right to choose their own religion, and established racial equality. These and other decrees were recorded on a baked-clay cylinder in the Akkadian language with a cuneiform script.
Known today as the Cyrus Cylinder, this ancient record has now been recognized as the world’s first charter of human rights. It is translated into all six official languages of the United Nations and its provisions parallel the first four Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
The Spread of Human Rights
From Babylon, the idea of human rights spread quickly to India, Greece, and eventually Rome. There the concept of “natural law” arose, in observation of the fact that people tended to follow certain unwritten laws in the course of life, and Roman law was based on rational ideas derived from the nature of things.
Documents asserting individual rights, such as the Magna Carta (1215), the Petition of Right (1628), the US Constitution (1787), the French Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen (1789), and the US Bill of Rights (1791) are the written precursors to many of today’s human rights documents.
