National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) announces their National Conference keynote speaker from Merck
National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the nations leading veteran business certification organization.
Raul Suarez-Rodriguez, Director, Global Economic Inclusion and Supplier Diversity, Presenting, “Power of You, Success through Perseverance and Resilience”.
NVBDC proudly announces Raul Suarez-Rodriguez from Merck added as our keynote speaker to an incredible line-up of supplier diversity professionals and veteran business owner speakers.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 3-4, National Veteran Business Development Council is hosting its virtual event: 2021 NVBDC Connect. There will be 1:1 Matchmaking Sessions, Networking, Exhibits, break-out sessions called Connect Club, high-level presentations, and engaging panel discussions.
— Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC
Raul Suarez-Rodriguez currently serves as Director of Global Economic Inclusion and Supplier Diversity at Merck. In his role, Raul is responsible to drive diverse supplier inclusion, innovation, and economic growth through the lens of the company mission. He does this by partnering with internal business leaders and external advocacy groups to grow mutual value and create a lasting impact on the business and communities where we live and work.
Raul joined Merck in 2018, previously coming from CVS Health, where he led their Supplier Diversity Program and won several tops awards including National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Corporation of the Year and Americas Top Corporation for Women Business Enterprises.
Raul is recognized for his creative and innovative thinking and transformation efforts in Supplier Diversity. Raul co-led the Retail Industry Group (RIG) driving change and strategy while advocating for diverse businesses to become strategic partners in the global economy for major retail companies. Raul serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Diversity Alliance for Science. Raul is truly a champion for supplier diversity. You do not want to miss him at NVBDC’s 2021 Connect event, November 3rd, with his presentation “Power of You, Success through Perseverance and Resilience”.
Raul holds a master’s in business administration with a concentration in leadership, and a bachelor’s degree from Nova Southeastern University.
You can learn more about the National Conference in our Event Guide. We look forward to virtually seeing you on November 3-4 for 2021 NVBDC Connect.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification Organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to supply a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
