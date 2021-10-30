Blockchain Technology Market is expected to grow at 36.8% CAGR between 2021-2031 | Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast
Global Blockchain Technology Market was valued at $6.1 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $183.2 Billion 2031 at the CAGR of 36.8% between 2021 and 2031.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a global Blockchain Technology market report published by Sheer Analytics and Insights, the total market was valued at $6.1 billion in 2020, growing at a high CAGR of 36.8% between 2021 and 2031. It is estimated to reach $183.2 billion by 2031. North America dominated the global Blockchain Technology market in 2020 with a 46.2% market share in terms of value. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will dominate the global Blockchain Technology market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.3% in terms of value during the forecast period.
The Blockchain Technology concept is one of the most prominent technologies that created the third world of payments compared to physical currencies or gold. Whether it's legal or illegal businesses, Blockchain Technology-based currencies have shown a significant impact on the market. It is believed that there are more than 15 crypto currencies based on Blockchain Technology is trading in the market based on Blockchain Technology, and the valuation of these currencies are more than USD 5 trillion in 2020. In addition to this, Blockchain Technology-based businesses have attracted excellent traction from investors worldwide and have attracted more than $2 billion in 2021 till date.
Recent investments in Blockchain Technology-based technology:
Oct 2021:
Alchemy Insights, Inc., a Blockchain Technology development platform company, has received funding of $250 million, doing its valuation at more than $3 billion
Quick node, a crypto-based startup, received seed funding of more than $35 million
Sport chain, a fan engagement platform based on Blockchain Technology, raised $400,000
5ire, a UK based firm raised funding of $1 million, making its total funding to $10 million
Immunefi, a security-based platform for crypto bugs and solutions, raised $5.5 million
It is estimated that investment in Blockchain Technology-based technologies will be more than 4 billion by the end of this year. The growth is attributed mainly to the increasing demand for crypto currencies; companies started recognizing this as a payment method, securing data with more stringent protocols and easy to implement without high hardware cost.
In terms of application, exchanges platform-based systems are leading the market with a share of more than 70% in 2021. This growth was seen due to massive investments infused and ongoing into these companies in the past few years. As per our key findings, this segment has attracted investments of more than $7 billion in the past three years. At the same time, security protocols over Blockchain Technology systems are expected to grow at the fastest rate of more than 50% during the forecast period.
According to the study, key players operating in this market are Alchemy Insights, Inc, Blockchain Technology.com, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Paxful, Mythical games, Chainalysis, Inc., Ripple Labs Inc., Chain Inc., BTL Group Ltd, Global Arena Holding Inc., New York Digital Investment Group LL, Coin DCX, Robinhood Markets, Inc., Digitalx Limited, and EarthPort Plc.
The global Blockchain Technology market has been segmented into:
Global Blockchain Technology Market: By Provider
Application & Solution Provider
Middleware Provider
Infrastructure and Protocol Provider
Global Blockchain Technology Market: By Application
Payments
Exchanges
Smart Contracts
Documentation
Digital Identity
Security protocols
Global Blockchain Technology Market: By Industry verticals
Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)
Government and Public Sector
Healthcare
Retail and E-commerce
Logistics and Transportation
Media and Entertainment
ITES
Global Blockchain Technology Market: By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Italy
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
UAE
South Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
