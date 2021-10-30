NOVA, an Avatar-Based Educational Platform, Brings Education Up-to-Date in a Digital World

The learning platform was created to help further engage students and educators in a more personalized and immersive virtual world.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOVA , an avatar-based educational platform, is pleased to announce it has designed a platform to reignite the passion for education and bring it up-to-date with the digital world.NOVA, the metaverse edTech solution, offers a new era of education and more personalized learning with 3D, game-like, immersive classes, complimentary AI avatars, and support for live teachers. NOVA’s mission is to get students excited and motivated about education once again and build the world’s first metaschool.“The virtual classes that take place nowadays in a boring Zoom environment will be replaced by a new world of immersive learning and entertainment,” says founder Jean Arnaud. “One of the problems with mass education today is a lack of personalization. For a student, entering into a NOVA classroom will be like stepping into Narnia from the comfort of their own space. The AI avatars will support students during their studies and real teachers will have expanded possibilities with digital tools that make each class a unique experience. Students will move through the 3D environments as avatars and interact with each other and their teachers, despite being miles away in real life. NOVA is full of endless possibilities with students being able to create a new world with the power of thought and their own creativity.”NOVA’s founding team is Jean Arnaud, Michaela Jamelska, and Patricia Jamelska—serial entrepreneurs and industry professionals who are building the educational platform of the future. According to NOVA’s founders, many EdTech startups’ pitfalls lay in their lack of both real-life understanding of the educational industry and teaching expertise. While they may have top-notch engineers, industry expertise is what makes a difference. The NOVA team is developing a product that targets the real problems in education.“Our implementation strategy relies not only on the innovative capabilities of the software platform but equally on our valuable front-row experiences and the lessons we’ve learned in the industry,” states Michaela. “The world is facing what the World Bank has called the “worst education crisis in a century,” in that younger generations are progressively losing interest in education. What’s more, the education industry is lagging behind other sectors in many aspects of innovation, although education is undoubtedly a key driver for future innovation.”“Having large numbers of students in their classes and few digital tools to utilize makes it difficult for teachers to ensure that all students can reach their potential” Patricia says. “COVID-19 uncovered the current educational system’s several weaknesses, and our unpreparedness, as well as our educational faculty and staff’s lack of skills in working with digital tools. This resulted in failure to track homework and effectively adjust to the new normal. This time, a virus disrupted school life, but we need to rethink our preparedness in light of climate change threats and the fast deployment of technologies as well. Next time, we must be ready.”For more information about NOVA, please visit https://novavirtualworld.com About NOVANOVA is an avatar educational platform designed specifically for virtual classes. The platform delivers personalized and immersive education to students from around the world and was founded by Jean Arnaud, Michaela Jamelska, and Patricia Jamelska, three individuals who are devoutly passionate about global education systems.Contact InformationMichaela Jamelska+18578690924Michaela@novavirtualworld.com