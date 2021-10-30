Submit Release
Free COVID testing at Lanakila Health Center

Posted on Oct 29, 2021 in COVID-19, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH) will offer free COVID-19 rapid testing at the Lanakila Health Center Saturday, October 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis. Appointments are not required. 

Wait times can vary, but please anticipate waiting 30 minutes or longer.

Results will be available on-site within 15 minutes. Testing for those with symptoms may take longer.

Please bring a government photo ID and wear a mask.

The Lanakila Health Center is located at 1700 Lanakila Ave. in Liliha. Free parking is available.

For more COVID-19 testing options visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/testing-isolation-quarantine/.

