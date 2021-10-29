Tennessee Consumers Reminded to Ask Questions, Review Plans During Open Enrollment Period (Nov. 1, 2021 - Jan. 15, 2022)

NASHVILLE – Tennessee consumers across the Volunteer State will have increased choices for healthcare insurance coverage on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (FFM) when the Open Enrollment period for 2022 opens on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Consumers will have at least two insurance choices on the FFM in all 95 Tennessee counties across the Volunteer State. Additionally, consumers are reminded that two insurance carriers have expanded their coverage areas for 2022 while TDCI has approved premium rate decreases for some carriers for just the fourth time in the Affordable Care Act marketplace era.

Health insurance carriers on the individual market for 2022 are as follows:

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee: Statewide coverage.

Statewide coverage. Bright Health: Coverage expansion in Chattanooga as well as cities in the Eastern Middle* and Western Middle Tennessee** coverage areas. Continuing coverage in the Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville areas.

Coverage expansion in Chattanooga as well as cities in the Eastern Middle* and Western Middle Tennessee** coverage areas. Continuing coverage in the Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville areas. Celtic/Ambetter Insurance: Continuing coverage in the Tri-Cities, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville, Jackson, Memphis and Western Middle Tennessee areas.

Continuing coverage in the Tri-Cities, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville, Jackson, Memphis and Western Middle Tennessee areas. Cigna: Continuing coverage in the Tri-Cities, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville, Jackson and Memphis coverage areas.

Continuing coverage in the Tri-Cities, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville, Jackson and Memphis coverage areas. Oscar Health: Continuing coverage in the Nashville and Memphis areas.

Continuing coverage in the Nashville and Memphis areas. UnitedHealthcare: Coverage expansion in Knoxville. Continuing coverage in the Chattanooga, Nashville, Jackson, Memphis and Western Middle Tennessee areas

*Eastern Middle Tennessee includes the cities of Cookeville and Crossville.

**Western Middle Tennessee includes the cities of Columbia, Dickson and Lawrenceburg.

To help consumers, TDCI is sharing a new video that explains Tennessee consumers’ choices on the FFM for 2022.

Before enrolling in a plan, TDCI reminds consumers to remember the following tips:

Carefully review plans when shopping on the exchange during Open Enrollment. Review a policy to ensure it provides the coverage for services you are seeking. While it may be tempting to enroll in a plan with the lowest premium, consumers should take into account other potential costs such as copays and deductibles.

Ask questions and contact the carriers about their plans. Consumers can learn more details about individual plans and view a map of insurance carriers’ coverage areas by visiting TDCI’s website.

Research premiums, deductibles, copays and cost-sharing along with reviewing each insurance carrier’s networks for their most accessible and/or preferred providers and hospitals. To avoid unexpected or ‘balance bills,’ always visit in-network providers.

Important Dates:

November 1, 2021 : First day to enroll, re-enroll or change an insurance plan for 2021. Visit Healthcare.gov to enroll.

: First day to enroll, re-enroll or change an insurance plan for 2021. Visit Healthcare.gov to enroll. Enroll by December 15, 2021 for coverage that starts January 1, 2022 .

for coverage that starts . January 15, 2022: Open Enrollment on the FFM ends.

Questions about Open Enrollment? Contact the TDCI team at 1-800-342-4029 or 615-741-2218. Contact by phone at 1-800-318-2596 or visit Healthcare.gov.

