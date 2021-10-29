GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES PILOT PROGRAM WITH BABY2BABY TO PROVIDE DIAPERS AND OTHER ESSENTIAL ITEMS TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES PROVIDERS

Friday, October 29, 2021

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a pilot program between national diaper bank Baby2Baby and six domestic violence services providers to distribute diapers and other essential items to survivors of domestic violence and their children in New York City, the Southern Tier and Western New York. Today's announcement supports New York State's nation-leading policies and initiatives to support survivors of domestic and sexual violence and transform service delivery across the state to be survivor centered, trauma informed and culturally responsive, while expanding upon New York State's partnership with Baby2Baby. The NYS Cares + Baby2Baby Diaper Bank is currently providing 20 million diapers, at no cost, to children and families across the state through New York's Emergency Feeding Programs.

"The issue of domestic violence is one that is deeply personal to me and my family, and it's something I have fought against for my entire life," Governor Hochul said. "Through this program, my administration is committed to helping survivors and their families receive the support and basic necessities they need to live a brighter, safer future."

Baby2Baby is a diaper bank and nonprofit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and other basic necessities that every child deserves. New York State connected the organization with HELP/ROADS, the Urban Resource Institute, and Safe Horizon in New York City; Liberty Resources in the Southern Tier; and Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo and the YWCA Niagara in Western New York for the pilot, which will allow them to place two orders with Baby2Baby from now through December. The service providers will survey clients who have children up to 12 years old and request essential items from Baby2Baby, which will assess the needs and send donations directly to providers to distribute survivors and their families.

Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Kelly Patricof Sawyer and Norah Weinstein said, "Baby2Baby is proud to expand our longstanding partnership with the State of New York in order to provide survivors of domestic violence with the essentials they need to keep their children safe and healthy during this unprecedented time. We look forward to continuing to grow the impact of this work so that every child, regardless of circumstance, receives the basic necessities they deserve."

Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Owens said, "Survivors work tirelessly to meet their families' needs, and it can be particularly challenging for those in marginalized communities. Our work to transform service delivery in New York State to a more survivor-centered model means meeting survivors where they are. New York State is committed to ensuring that survivors have whatever they need to help them find stability and autonomy, and this program will help survivors who need it most."

Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Sheila J. Poole said, "In addition to providing safe shelter for survivors of domestic violence, we need to meet their basic needs and help them on a road to independence. I commend Governor Hochul for establishing this vital program to support survivors and their young children."

In the last 10 years, Baby2Baby has distributed more than 200 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools, as well to children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. Already this year, Baby2Baby has received requests for 731 million diapers, a 505 percent increase when compared to 2020. Baby2Baby also leads the Baby2Baby National Network, a group of like-minded organizations that distribute basic essentials to children living in poverty in more than 40 cities across the United States.

The state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence is the country's only executive level state agency dedicated to the issue of domestic violence. The state's Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 800-942-6906 (call), 844-997-2121 (text) or @opdv.ny.gov (chat).

The state Office of Children and Family Services licenses and funds domestic violence service providers and the state Office of Victim Services funds and supports more than 200 victim assistance programs statewide that provide direct services to victims and survivors of crime and their families. These victim assistance programs also help victims of crime apply for compensation and other financial assistance from the agency, which is a safety net for individuals who have no other resources.