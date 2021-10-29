Submit Release
News Search

There were 560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,774 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts: Booming Economy Translating to Stronger Tax Receipts

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts: Booming Economy Translating to Stronger Tax Receipts

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts commented on a decision by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, which raised the revenue forecast by $475 million for the current fiscal year FY2021-22, and increased estimates by $428 million for fiscal year FY2022-23.

 

“Nebraska’s big economic momentum continues to translate into stronger and stronger tax receipts,” said Governor Ricketts.  “Today’s news means that there is even more room to work on tax relief and important projects, including replacing the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary.”

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts: Booming Economy Translating to Stronger Tax Receipts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.