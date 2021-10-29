Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts: Booming Economy Translating to Stronger Tax Receipts

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts commented on a decision by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, which raised the revenue forecast by $475 million for the current fiscal year FY2021-22, and increased estimates by $428 million for fiscal year FY2022-23.

“Nebraska’s big economic momentum continues to translate into stronger and stronger tax receipts,” said Governor Ricketts. “Today’s news means that there is even more room to work on tax relief and important projects, including replacing the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary.”