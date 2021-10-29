The Barrett Group Reviews - Pay for Help Finding a Job

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Barrett Group (TBG) is excited to share the news about its success in helping executives clarify their career objectives and discover the position of their choice.

TBG believes that investing in professionals who can help you make decisions about your career is as important as other investments because employment is a critical aspect in both personal and professional lives. For example, if you earn $150,000 per year, your career over 20 years will generate about $3 million in income, so it is likely to be by far your most important pre-retirement income-producing asset.

The Barrett Group has a long history of helping executives from a wide variety of industries such as information technology, financial services, e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, construction / real estate, and management consulting, to name a few, for more than 30 years—and always under the same name.

Its career management process includes helping clients clarify and redefine their career targets, package themselves effectively for each targeted position, discover market channels they have never even heard of, excel in demanding interview processes, negotiate significantly higher total compensation, and avoid pitfalls while charting a course for early promotion once they land.

Furthermore, aside from an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and being recognized again by Forbes Magazine as one of America’s Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms this year (even though TBG is not a recruiter), it has consistently been receiving positive feedback from clients themselves. Among TBG's clients is Lynn, HR Director. Lynn has found her journey with The Barrett Group to be a fascinating and enjoyable experience: “I went from having no confidence in conducting a job search to feeling very confident. I wish everyone could do The Barrett Group program. When you’re going through the process, you don’t realize how it will all come together for you. I found it to be worth every penny.”

Apart from Lynn, another review from Rob, who is General Manager of the Tooling division at a national manufacturer, cited how The Barrett Group's consultants are excellent communicators. “My background and skills were all there, but it wasn’t coming through on my original resume. The Barrett Group helped me immensely with that,” said Rob. He also took some time to understand how to do effective LinkedIn searches and use LinkedIn Analytics. He also learned how to leverage his social capital. “The concept of networking wasn’t completely foreign to me, but TBG’s tactics really opened my eyes.” said Rob. “I had spent a lot of time building business contacts for my sales and my business, but I had never really cultivated relationships on a personal level.”

Considering the growing number of client successes and a new record of 50 clients landing or receiving offers within four weeks, Peter Irish, CEO of The Barrett Group shares: “In a way, that’s not surprising. After all, that is what we do at the Barrett Group: we help executive clients clarify their career plans and then discover through our five-step career change system how to achieve more income, higher satisfaction, and better work/life balance.”

The Barrett Group operates by this motto: “We make it our job to help you find yours.”

The Barrett Group is the premier international executive career management firm and an expert in career change. Its staff is comprised of specialists in every aspect of career change and the company’s mission is to help clients land the jobs they want, at the compensation they deserve, and in the locations they desire.

After 30 years in the business, TBG has developed a 5-step methodology that has proven to be extremely effective in helping clients transition to a better situation, whether that transition stems from a desire to pursue a more fulfilling career, a major life change, or even a crisis.

The TBG program is unique in the industry. The essence of its program is in coaching clients to focus their goals and consciously take the necessary steps to maximize their chances of succeeding in those goals. What really sets The Barrett Group apart, though, is that, where other firms offer one career coach, their program is executed by a team of six people, led by a dedicated career consultant, who collaborate from resume writing to onboarding to make its clients' job search as successful as possible. Because clients are leveraging the experiences of many people, the body of knowledge accessible to them at The Barrett Group is so much greater than it is with a single coach.