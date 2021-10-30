Equator’s Laundry Set combines a Full size washer with a powerful dryer to make a dynamic duo

Washer and Dryer Stack Set

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator’s most reliable dryer, the ED 860 is now available with the sleek and compact washer, the EW 835. Equator Advanced Appliances provides customers with a solution for laundry needs that will save time, energy and natural resources. Connect the washer and dryer and experience the ease and brilliance of the washer dryer set.

Equator’s Super Washer, the EW 835 is loaded with Smart Technology. This means the washer senses and utilizes the precise amount of water needed per load which saves water and easily washes up to 18 lbs of laundry. Keeps clothes fresh and protects families from harmful bacteria, molds and dust mites by using the Sanitize and Allergen Cycle. The sanitize cycle heats the water at 165 F to sanitize the clothes. The Allergen cycle eliminates any remaining dust mites and disinfects the laundry.

Dryer ED 860 by Equator Advanced Appliances, stands out as the most reliable dryer. Backed with customer satisfaction over the years, ED 860 Dryer is packed with innovative features. Regular dryers form wrinkles in the laundry, but ED 860 comes with the Wrinkle Guard technology to prevent wrinkles. The ED 860 relies on sensor drying to make sure the right amount of heat is utilized to dry the load which saves energy. The Washer and Dryer also come with a child lock and door safety switch which ensures safety for ones family.

The extremely adaptable laundry washer dryer set can be installed side by side. But if space is a concern, you can even stack the dryer on top of the washer by using Equator’s Rear Stacking Kit (RSK 3070). Place this compact and environmentally-friendly stackable set anywhere. It is compact and environmentally-friendly and perfect for apartments, condos, lakefront cottages, RVs, boats, garages and tiny homes. Equator has designed this product to facilitate the needs of each and every household.

Welcome home the brand new EW 835 + ED 850 stackable set this holiday season and experience the innovation of laundry technology and ease in daily chores. Equator’s Stackable Set comes with a one-year parts and labor warranty. It can be ordered today from Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Overstock, Wayfair apart from others at the MSRP $1999.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers and other essential home appliances. Equator’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives.

