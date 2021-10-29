Dr. Keith Nemec discusses Nutritional Genetic Testing and optimizing genes, diet and supplementation for longevity

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Keith Nemec the founder of Total Health Institute, an alternative and integrative healthcare facility in Chicago, has finished his extensive research on Gene-Enzyme Interactions (GEI) and optimizing cellular function and longevity. He has introduced targeted nutritional genomics into patient treatments to optimize cellular function and longevity.

According to Dr. Nemec “Genes are blueprints only; they do not control the final product produced they only are a blueprint for a possible structure. Just like an architect takes a base blueprint and modifies it to be the perfect structure for the desired outcome. What really does the modification of the base blueprint is the environment. This includes the physical environment as well as the mental and emotional environments. This is the field of epigenetics which means the genes can be modified with signals or tags from the environment. This environment including diet, supplementation and lifestyle can turn on or off the genes, speed up or slow down certain cellular functions. For example, let say you have the BRCA gene homozygous single nuclear polymorphism (SNP). This means the BRCA gene, which is not a breast cancer gene but a tumor suppressor gene in your body, does not work as efficiently as if it had no SNPs. What does the gene make is the next question? Genes make proteins and one of the most important types of proteins that genes make are enzymes. Enzymes speed up cellular reactions so they can happen very quickly without a backing up of the assembly line at the cellular level. Now if one has a slower SNP causing a backing up of the biochemical assembly line will that mean a decrease in the rate of tumor suppression? Yes and no. Yes, if you do not address the environment and the SNP imbalance but no if you do nutritional genetic testing and maximize the speed of these tumor suppressors with personalized diet and nutritional supplementation to support the enzyme reaction rates and increase the speed of the assembly line. This brings personalize nutrition into the future with a quantum leap of benefit.”

Dr. Nemec has been overseeing patient care for over 38 years and is the clinic director of Total Health Institute. Dr. Nemec has consulted with over 10,000 patients. Dr. Nemec received his master’s degree in Nutritional Medicine from Morsani College of Medicine. He has three Fellowships from the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine: Integrative Therapy, Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine. Dr. Nemec has published five books including: The Perfect Diet, The Environment of Health and Disease, Seven Basic Steps to Total Health, and Total Health equal to Wholeness. He has also published numerous health articles including: “The Single Unifying Cause of All Disease” and “The Answer to Cancer is Found in the Cancer Stem Cell”. Dr Nemec hosted the radio show “Your Total Health” in Chicago AM1160 for eighteen years and was a regular guest on talk show “Let’s Talk” in Chicago as their health expert.

Dr Nemec comments “If you do not treat what is causing the imbalances in the environment then you are just temporarily patching the effect. This is why so many diseases are only temporarily controlled with medications because the environment the created the disease has not been resolved.”

An interview with Dr. Nemec has recently been featured in Ideamensch. For more information, please visit www.totalhealthinstitute.com

