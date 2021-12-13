Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Strongly Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Oregon-Get a Much Better Compensation Result

The most important piece of advice we could give a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Oregon would be try to recall as much about the specifics of how, where and when you were exposed to asbestos.” — Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

The Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Portland, Eugene, Salem, Springfield, Medford, Bend or anywhere in Oregon receives the best possible financial compensation result. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

The Advocate says, "The most important piece of advice we could give a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Oregon or anywhere in the United States would be please try to recall as much about the specifics of how, where and when you were exposed to asbestos while serving in the navy. It is this incredibly important information that will become the foundation for your compensation claim. Another important tip is recalling the names of some of your shipmates. They may have witnessed your exposure to asbestos. As attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 it is this type of information that might greatly increase a Navy Veteran's mesothelioma compensation claim."

The Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Portland, Eugene, Salem, Gresham, Hillsboro, Beaverton, Bend, Medford, Springfield, Corvallis or anywhere in Oregon.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Oregon the Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility: OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Portland, Oregon

* OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Portland, Oregon:

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma