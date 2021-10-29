One Sure Insurance Now Offering Free Insurance Quotes

One-Stop Insurance Buying Platform for all Kinds of Home, Auto, Commercial, Motor Trade, Special Insurance and More

/EIN News/ -- Staffordshire, United Kingdom, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Sure Insurance, the one-stop-shop for home, commercial, auto and special insurance is pleased to share that they are now offering free insurance quotes. Motor trade, car, van, motorbike, HGV & lorry, home, scooter, caravan, commercial, liability, buy to let, travel, convicted car, convicted van, taxi and special types of insurance products are featured here. This insurance marketplace carries the largest selection of commercial insurance and aims to offer great choice, great prices and great service. One Sure Insurance takes pride in announcing that they carry an exceptional range of products from over 40 top insurance providers in the UK alone.



While offering a wider product range is always the top priority, it is also important to make them available at affordable prices. The expert insurance advisors look at each and every request, ascertain the risk factors, and generate the best discounts from the insurer partners. Most of the times, they are successful in offering the best rates much reasonable than those provided by other online companies or insurance comparison sites. This is because One Sure Insurance does not follow a one size fits all trend. They treat every case as a unique and assess the risk, and the individual’s circumstances and merits.

The company is known for their exceptional customer service. They provide expert advice and guide clients especially those who need assistance looking for the best policy and an insurer that can offer a product that best suits their needs and budget. There is a dedicated customer service team assisting with queries and claims 24/7 365 days a year. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, One Sure Insurance is one of the fastest-growing and one of the largest privately-owned insurance brokers in the UK. One of the major reasons for their success is that they constantly upgrade in terms of embracing latest technology in order to deliver faster and efficient services.

There are several other insurance comparisons sites claiming to offer better products and better prices. However, not all can provide customers any advice as they are not regulated to do so. They merely provide the price and it is up to the insurance seekers to do the research on the small print and be aware of the charges applicable, exclusions if any and the terms applicable. The prices may seem competitive but there are so many other finer details that are easy to miss. At One Sure Insurance, all the advisors are authorized by FCA to provide advice on all aspects of the policy including price and other details. Customers can now call the numbers below for a free quote.

One Sure Insurance started in 2005, is one of the fastest-growing privately-owned insurance intermediaries in the United Kingdom. The website allows individuals to find the best insurance policy at the best price. Insurance seekers can shop for home insurance, motor trade insurance, car, van, and bike insurance, and many other insurance products.

