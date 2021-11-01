Dr. Marvin Bailey Opens Kelowna Erectile Dysfunction Clinic
Kelowna Precision Sexual Health Clinic for Men offers the latest effective treatments for Erectile Dysfunction and other common men’s sexual health concerns.
Together, we can find ways to help our patients live more comfortably, joyfully, and to their fullest potential.”KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sexual wellness is essential to your health and happiness and can be maintained as you age. Precision Sexual Health Clinic for Men in Kelowna offers rapid access and effective treatments for Erectile Dysfunction and other common men’s sexual health concerns.
— Dr. Marvin Bailey CCFP, MBCHB
Our mission is to uphold the highest standards of male sexual health care while treating all our patients with compassion, dignity, and respect. Our Kelowna clinic is proud to be able to offer innovative procedures and treatments for Men’s Sexual Health concerns including:
Erectile Dysfunction
Utilizing the latest technology of low intensity shockwave therapy, platelet rich plasma (PRP) injections and Trimix injection with supporting educational program and sex therapy.
Premature Ejaculation
A wide variety of treatment options including psychosexual and behavioural therapy through our certified sex therapist, topical and oral medications, as well as the surgical option of penile frenulectomy.
Peyronie’s Disease
Treatment plans including therapies such as intralesional collagenase injections (Xiaflex), topical and oral medications, low intensity shockwave therapy, surgical options, traction devices and lifestyle modifications.
Testosterone Assessment
The need for testosterone replacement therapy may not be reliably determined through a total testosterone measurement. We review patient histories, as well as order comprehensive testosterone lab panels to decide if patients need testosterone replacement therapy.
Delayed Ejaculation
Treatment options include low intensity shockwave therapy, PRP injections and sex therapy. Therapy for both lifelong and acquired DE. Frenulum Breve
Penile frenulectomy can alleviate the pain associated with a tight band of tissue connecting the glans to the shaft of the penis on its underside.
Penile Enlargement
Natural penis enlargement can be possible with injection therapy. No surgery is necessary, and no fillers are used. Injection therapy is a simple and near painless procedure which uses factors drawn from the patient’s own blood, and therefore the therapy is non-invasive, with no side effects or risk of allergic reaction from one's own biological material.
Dr. Marvin Bailey CCFP, MBCHB
Dr. Bailey is the founder of Precision Sexual Health Clinic for Men in Kelowna. In addition to his current focus on men’s sexual health, Dr. Bailey’s experience includes general practice, orthopaedics, and trauma care. He has led hospital emergency rooms and performed surgery as well as managing daily patient care as a family doctor.
Dr. Bailey is supported by a dedicated and highly qualified team that ensures the comfort and care of his patients at our Kelowna clinic.
Dr. Marvin Bailey CCFP, MBCHB
Kelowna Precision Sexual Health Clinic for Men
+1 236-766-0583
email us here