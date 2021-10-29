12 ton weight restriction in place for Kilauea detour from Kuhio Highway

Main, News Posted on Oct 29, 2021 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs motorists that there is a weight restriction of 12 tons for the Koolau Road detour. On Oct. 25, HDOT began directing northbound vehicles on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in Kilauea between South Koolau Road and North Koolau Road to detour to Koolau Road. Due to a weight restriction on the detour route vehicles over 12-tons traveling northbound within the project limits will be directed to remain on Kuhio Highway.

As a reminder, hours for the detour are:

8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday – Friday through Nov. 5.

The detour will be in place through Nov. 5, weather permitting. Motorists are advised to anticipate delays and drive with caution through the work zone.