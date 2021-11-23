The Evans Group Offers 3 Things to Consider When Starting A Clothing Line
A peek behind the curtain. More specifically, the aspects of creating a clothing line: how much does it cost?LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The answer? It’s a bit complicated. TEG goes on to elaborate in its recent piece on its website.
Consider Using a Low MOQ Clothing Manufacturer
MOQs, or minimum order quantities, are how many clothing samples a clothing manufacturer requires to start production. Some businesses need independent fashion designers to order 100 pieces, while lower MOQ clothing manufacturers offer some much-needed creative flexibility.
The Evans Group, itself a low MOQ (or small batch) clothing manufacturer, has no mandatory minimums for clothing production. For those itching to make a splash in the fashion industry, this couldn’t be a more welcome piece of news.
As it turns out, using a MOQ has some massive benefits. TEG states:
“Low MOQ clothing manufacturers are vital assets to emerging fashion designers, as they don’t require you to order a massive amount of clothing samples. Large clothing orders limit you in other ways. For example, it’ll likely be more challenging to perform meaningful market analysis with your product if you’ve spent a large portion of your money on ordering samples.”
And market analysis isn’t the only benefit to hiring a low MOQ clothing manufacturer. Jennifer Evans stresses the importance of editing, revising, and studying clothing samples more efficiently. What works? What doesn’t? With lower MOQs, you can better prepare your clothing line for future scalability.
Consulting with a clothing manufacturer about its MOQs and policies is essential to getting your new clothing line off the ground.
Think About the Materials
Without materials, your new clothing line remains a creative idea. When you aim to determine the price of starting a clothing line, the materials themselves can become expensive.
Out of all the materials available, which will you choose? If you’re environmentally conscious, you may want to opt for Tencel, organic cotton, and hemp.
However, this may end up costing you more in the long run.
Connecting With An Audience
Although the price tag of starting a clothing line seems to relate only to labor and materials, TEG fills readers in about an often overlooked aspect of the clothing design process.
Something that may fly under the radar is spending money on marketing. Marketing is a crucial way of connecting with potential customers. TEG goes over the importance of finding your target audience, using social media, and paying some money to access more expert marketing services.
Will your clothing samples eventually sell in a boutique? Market analysis and studying consumer data is one of the fantastic ways to design and improve your future clothing line. TEG illustrates its point by citing the viral ad by Patagonia in 2011.
Ever environmentally dedicated, Patagonia pleaded with potential customers not to buy a particular jacket. This method of marketing turned out to be a stroke of genius for the company. People flocked to Patagonia’s merchandise.
What helped Patagonia was a crack team of marketers backed up by essential consumer data.
In short, what do sales numbers tell us about a clothing line?
The Human Touch
When all the design work is out of the way, the design professionals step in. TEG boasts the talents of its Los Angeles pattern makers as just some of the essential labor force in clothing manufacturing.
For example, TEG pattern makers take design sketches and essentially turn them into tangible products. Los Angeles pattern makers are just one of the creative cogs of the clothing manufacturing machine.
And TEG doubles down on ethical hiring practices; the Los Angeles clothing manufacturer hires local textile workers on larger orders.
What Does This Mean For Emerging Fashion Designers?
Emerging fashion designers have the ability to have complete control over their creations. By consulting with design professionals and using creative services, an indie fashion designer can nail down what a fashion line needs to succeed.
So, how much does it cost to start a clothing line? In the words of TEG, it depends entirely on your business plan. It’s not the cut and dry answer that new fashion designers may be hoping for, but with the help from The Evans Group, emerging designers have a much-needed leg up in starting a stunning fashion line.
