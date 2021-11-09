Top Reasons Why You Need A Pattern Maker Like The Evans Group
Los Angeles clothing manufacturer, The Evans Group (TEG) is stepping up to help independent fashion designers make dreams come true.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent piece, ‘3 Reasons Why You Need Pattern Makers in Los Angeles,’ experts at TEG illustrate why emerging designers need to put the focus on starting a clothing line with the help of pattern makers.
After TEG’s creative services team helps independent fashion designers create their future fashion line, pattern makers step up to the plate to take ideas and designs and make tangible products.
What is a Pattern Maker?
A fashion pattern maker is a technical and creative individual or a team of individuals who take fashion sketches, designs, ideas, and craft clothing samples.
In TEG’s examination of the expertise of Los Angeles pattern makers, the role of these professionals becomes clear:
“A pattern maker is an expert in technical specifications. These fashion industry professionals use their design skills to execute numerous fashion design responsibilities. Think of pattern makers like building architects. These fashion design professionals use a clothing designer’s plans and follow directions to craft memorable fashion lines. They do this by measuring clothing samples on mannequins, fashion models, and other avenues to determine how clothing samples fit best.”
According to TEG, these design professionals have an eye for fashion and essentially turn fabric into trendy items that look right at home on the runways of New York Fashion Week.
The Evans Group, Greg Lauren, and Banana Republic
In a notable example of Los Angeles pattern maker dominance, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) tasked independent designer Greg Lauren with crafting a fashion line for Banana Republic.
Jennifer Evans and her team of talented Los Angeles pattern makers stepped in and lent a helping hand to Lauren, creating the iconic ‘Made In L.A.’ fashion line launched in winter 2016.
Pattern makers helped Lauren’s vision of distressed fabrics, bohemian jackets, and lived-in blazers. And, by extension, helped Greg Lauren manufacture a memorable clothing line that emphasized his unique style. Lauren’s style, which is markedly different from his iconic uncle’s fashion lines, came to fruition
due to the extensive talents of TEG’s Los Angeles pattern makers.
What Sets Pattern Makers Apart?
These Los Angeles pattern makers, understandably, need to have a keen eye for detail, communicate well with indie fashion designers, and use technical skills to make a project come together.
A specific way pattern makers seemingly craft fashion out of an ambitious idea is through fashion tech packs. Technical packs, known as TEG Specification Sheets, are fashion designers’ blueprints. Being architects of clothing, pattern makers use these blueprints to set the tempo for the entire clothing order.
These Specification Sheets mark every edit, alteration, and action taken by pattern makers. Along with being able to decipher these tech packs and use them to create clothing samples.
Why Use TEG’s Los Angeles Pattern Makers?
What TEG brings to the table are their pattern makers’ communication skills and raw experience.
“At TEG, Jennifer Evans and her team of fashion experts use their combined knowledge and skills to help emerging fashion designers break into the world of indie fashion.
The resident pattern makers, Gery, Billy, and Walter, use their combined years’ experience mastering independent clothing lines. Using technical, communication, and stylistic skills, an independent fashion designer has a massive support system of allies and experts to help start a clothing line.”
The Evans Group’s extensive portfolio is a direct testament to the hard work and dedication of its pattern makers. With the aforementioned stylings of Greg Lauren and working with the women-led Hiraeth and fashion powerhouse Guess, the individuals at TEG design clothing that stands the test of time.
Along with experienced pattern makers in the Los Angeles and San Francisco TEG locations, Jennifer Evans employs local textile workers. Using these talented tailors and seamstresses in Los Angeles creates local jobs and helps a substantial and ambitious clothing order come together.
In short, starting a clothing line with TEG’s Los Angeles pattern makers virtually ensures that an emerging designer has a new, talented ally in their journey to craft fashion.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
The Evans Group prides itself on being one of the few fashion houses in the United States with raw experience and talent. With talented seamstresses, creative designers, and fashion pattern drafters, TEG allows emerging designers the chance to start a clothing line unlike any other.
