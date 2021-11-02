Clothing Manufacturer in Los Angeles Helps Designers With 3 Ways to Start a Clothing Line
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles’s Arts District, The Evans Group, a fashion production house, is giving a much-needed assist to indie fashion designers.
Led by Jennifer Evans, The Evans Group (TEG) works hand-in-hand with emerging fashion designers to craft a memorable fashion line. But TEG offers more than just your run-of-the-mill fashion advice. We explored what makes TEG stand out as one of the premier Los Angeles clothing manufacturers.
Creative Services
When starting a clothing line, things can overwhelm even the most decorated designer. It involves so much more than deciding what fabric to use in a new dress design. The creative design process has many moving parts that culminate in an impressive design achievement. Jennifer Evans and TEG recognize this and act accordingly via in-depth creative services.
Jennifer Evans and her creative design team diligently work with independent fashion designers from the jump to make creative dreams come true. With TEG, it’s a tried and true process.
This attention to detail, the spirit of collaboration, and extensive design process ensure that independent fashion designers nail the look and feel of their new clothing line. It also engenders a truly unparalleled environment of creative ideas, equipped with fashion mood boards, brainstorming sessions, and sketching. TEG’s creative planning sessions can last a while, but it’s time well spent. When starting your own clothing line, you want to cover all your bases.
Experienced Los Angeles Pattern Makers
Los Angeles pattern makers are responsible for a massive portion of the fashion design process. TEG pattern makers use the creative team’s input as the fuel to craft memorable fashion.
Often using fashion sketches and tech packs (called, appropriately enough, TEG Specification Sheets), pattern makers get to work building upon the creative foundation built by design experts. TEG itself offers a view of a Los Angeles pattern maker’s duties as follows:
“Think of pattern makers like building architects. These fashion design professionals use a clothing designer’s plans and follow directions to craft memorable fashion lines. They do this by measuring clothing samples on mannequins, fashion models, and other avenues to determine how clothing samples fit best.”
TEG pattern makers utilize everything from CAD software to old-fashioned pen and paper to bring a fashion line to life. One of a pattern maker’s most significant responsibilities is turning fabric into an actual cohesive shape that we’d instantly recognize as next season’s ‘it’ piece at New York Fashion Week.
No Minimums (MOQs)
When choosing a clothing manufacturer near you, be aware of their minimum order quantity, known as a MOQ. These MOQs can range in size, depending on the clothing manufacturer. It could range from 10-50 pieces or 50-100; these numbers vary from business to business.
In a recent piece on the reputability of clothing manufacturers, TEG goes on further to elaborate its position on MOQs:
“With The Evans Group, there are no minimums with in-house studio-level production. This commitment to low MOQs gives independent fashion designers breathing room to experiment. It also helps those who need that extra attention to detail on their dream clothing line. While TEG can outsource labor, we choose to use the immense talents of Los Angelinos. This includes Los Angeles pattern makers, seamstresses, and other textile workers dotted throughout Downtown L.A.”
However, with TEG, there are no minimums with bespoke couture. This effectively throws a much-needed lifeline to first-time fashion designers who want to experiment with clothing rather than take the plunge. After all, starting a clothing line can prove to be expensive.
TEG’s dedication to allowing the emerging fashion designer to experiment, grow, and create is a breath of fresh air. When carefully building a fashion line, the last thing you need is the hefty commitment of 500 clothing samples. It’s easy to imagine the reluctance of a new designer faced with a massive clothing order.
Show, Don’t Tell: Why Choose TEG For Your Clothing Line?
With an extensive portfolio of satisfied clients ranging from Guess to Greg Lauren, Jennifer Evans and her team of Los Angeles pattern makers, sewists, and textile workers have made a mark on the fashion industry.
This experience, coupled with an extensive roster of design experts, shows, rather than tells, an independent fashion designer that TEG is one of the most notable clothing manufacturers in Los Angeles.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
The Evans Group prides itself on being one of the few fashion houses in the United States with raw experience and talent.
With talented seamstresses, creative designers, and fashion pattern drafters, TEG allows emerging designers the chance to start a clothing line unlike any other.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com/
The Evans Group has locations at:
1926 E. 7th Street, Suite B, Los Angeles, CA 90021
303 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
You can reach The Evans Group by phone
800-916-0910 (Los Angeles)
415-324-8779 (San Francisco)
Jennifer Evans
