Riverside Digital Marketing Agency Helps Local Businesses Be Found
RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local businesses in the Los Angeles metropolitan area have a new ally in the journey toward quality brand growth. Sprinkles Media, a Riverside-based digital media agency, offers clients an essential well of marketing resources to assist brand growth.
Based in Riverside, California, Sprinkles Media has been closely monitoring the pulse of the marketing world all over the country. But lately, Sprinkles Media has been exhibiting its expertise in the immediate Riverside area.
“Sprinkles Is For Winners” boasts the quirky motto of the Riverside digital marketing agency. And aside from being a catchy slogan, it’s proving to be an apt saying, given the company’s success.
Small businesses in the Southern California area started taking note of Sprinkles Media almost immediately, and the start couldn’t have been better for this digital media agency.
Helping Your Brand Grow: Meeting the Creators
Tyler Eisenhart and Jess Park, the founders and digital marketing veterans in their own right, launched the business in early 2021.
Park came from paid social media advertising, which focused on developing and executing strategies for small to medium-sized brands and eCommerce.
Eisenhart comes from a paid search engine advertising background focused on large multi-location enterprises and subscription companies.
While working in different industries, they saw significant inefficiencies in communication, strategy, and implementation—much of it stemming from the immovable, set-in-stone practices of corporate agencies.
Aside from offering readers and prospective clients a peek at their digital marketing vocabulary cheat sheet and other practical digital marketing blog posts from the aptly named Confectionary, Sprinkles Media simply aims to help businesses grow.
Using their expertise working alongside nutritional coach Tania Mack and the famous subscription service Lootcrate, the Sprinkles team assists local businesses. For example, Irvine Orthodontics increase their reach via comprehensive local SEO efforts, website redesigns, and in-depth social media marketing.
Case In Point: Helping Hestia Hardware
Hestia Hardware, a company specializing in kitchen hardware, recently utilized the vast array of digital marketing tools at Sprinkles Media’s disposal.
The Sprinkles Media team went to work after an initial consultation. They went to work establishing a strong Amazon presence for Hestia, along with robust social media marketing.
After working extensively with the Sprinkles Media team, Hestia Hardware CEO Connie Chiu had this to say about the digital media agency.
"[Sprinkles Media] really cares about our success, and they have taken the time to understand our industry. They continually stay ahead of marketing industry trends and suggest tactics on how to keep our company's marketing at the forefront. They are also integral in helping us redefine our brand and helped mentor us through the process of lead nurturing. Sprinkles Media won't save their sprinkles to your treat just like their services always go above and beyond to get you your smile.”
And the testimonial is well-earned: Sprinkles directly helped Hestia Hardware achieve record sales - five times its original monthly revenue. That and an impressive three times return on ad spend, essentially making the partnership between Hestia Hardware and Sprinkles Media a marketing slam dunk.
And Ms. Chiu isn’t alone: other Los Angeles businesses are enjoying the benefits of hiring the marketing team at Sprinkles Media.
Finding What Makes Your Company ‘Tick’
When considering growing your brand, what makes it speak to its target audience? In other words, what makes it tick? An early inclination could be to take a stock approach to grow your brand through generic SEO campaigns and DIY website design.
The digital media agency warns, "The biggest pitfall companies fall into is believing there is a one size fits all approach.”
To combat this practice of forcing companies into a generic form of marketing, Sprinkles Media meets with and plans possible strategies with clients.
Park explains: “There is no one size fits all because all companies are all different. Some industries do well in certain platforms, but the unique selling point (USP) can determine what does better within one industry. And even with companies that are in the same industry and USP, the price point will affect where they should advertise and how they advertise.”
For example, Irvine Orthodontics will have a different search engine optimization strategy or advertising strategy than Lootcrate.
A critical method of Sprinkles Media’s success lies in the founders’ marketing acumen and the services they provide for their clients. Starting with a free digital marketing consultation, the team at Sprinkles helps prospective clients identify the ‘pain points’ of their business.
In essence, what works? What doesn’t? What needs improvement? These questions help Sprinkles determine what digital marketing paths to take and advertising strategies to utilize.
Helping With The Branding Process
Branding is a big deal. It communicates what your business stands for, your values, mission, and goals. For local Los Angeles businesses, Sprinkles Media dedicates massive amounts of time and effort to perfecting branding.
Sprinkles Media approach to branding involves:
Establish Creative Identity - What does your company represent? How would your brand communicate if it were a person? Sprinkles Media takes the values, goals and translates them to brand identity, helping you connect with your consumers in a meaningful way.
Typography System - People love a good font, and Sprinkles Media will work with you to determine which font not only works with your website design but resonates with customers.
Development with Mobile Optimization - Having your website be responsive on all platforms is vital for further success. Sprinkles Media will ensure your newly branded website is optimized for desktop and mobile. That way, your customers don’t miss out on your messaging.
Branding is more than merely choosing an attractive logo. The Sprinkles Media team uses detailed market analysis, market research, and digital marketing experiments to determine what your customers will respond to most favorably.
Painless Advertising
It’s no secret that your business will rely on compelling advertising strategies to boost brand awareness. Sprinkles Media approaches paid advertising efforts with a wide net. You and the digital media agency will go over which platforms will perform best for you, depending on your unique selling point and industry. Whether it’s Google Shopping, Amazon, YouTube, and social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, Sprinkles has a strategy for it.
Before launching an advertising campaign, the digital media agency will outline possible key performance indicators and performance goals. Do you want more followers? More leads? More return on ad spend? Consulting with Sprinkles Media will give you a better understanding of what you should focus on moving forward.
After the advertising campaign is underway, Sprinkles Media doesn’t cut and run; you will receive prompt weekly reports, monthly calls, and more, depending on the campaign. A/B testing, removing wasted ad spend, and regular search query scrubs are part of Sprinkles Media’s approach to helping you advertise.
Communication Is Key: Sprinkles Media’s SEO Efforts
A significant branch of Sprinkles Media’s expertise lies in its search engine optimization efforts. It’s a straightforward yet effective process.
Keywords help sites reach their target audience every day, and local businesses and Fortune 500 companies benefit from a good keyword strategy. Sprinkles Media begins research by covering all of your bases.
Search volume - How many times relevant keywords appear in Google searches each month.
Keyword relevance - How relevant the chosen keywords are to your industry and business’s website pages
Keyword difficulty - How difficult it would be to rank for a particular keyword on Google SERPs
Competitor research - Sprinkles Media examines what the competition in your industry is up to and how well they’re ranking for the same keywords.
Starting with keyword strategies to maximize exposure and increase your site’s outreach, Sprinkles Media gets to work striving toward your personal business goals.
What results is relevant and compelling web copy, blog posts, and other pieces of content.
What Does This Mean For Local Businesses?
In its own words, Sprinkles Media states:
“We go above and beyond for our clients, because at the end of the day - your success is our success...when it’s all said and done, it doesn't matter what we like or think will perform best. The numbers will speak for themselves."
And speak they do: the Riverside digital media agency assisted the famous subscription box service Lootcrate to increase sales by a whopping 64% while cutting down on overall advertising costs. But this is one of the many similar cases with the digital media agency’s clients.
For local businesses on the West Coast, Sprinkles Media provides a breath of fresh air. With a dedication to a unique, custom-built approach to every business, along with a passion for helping brands grow, Sprinkles Media is proving to be an agency to keep an eye on in the very near future.
Sprinkles Media is a digital marketing startup launched in January 2021. Sprinkles Media offers a comprehensive, holistic marketing approach, covering every aspect of digital marketing.
Businesses can benefit from free consultations, custom branding, website development, SEO, and more.
For more information on Sprinkles Media, visit the official site.
To meet with Sprinkles Media for a proposal, contact the digital media agency.
Tyler Eisenhart
