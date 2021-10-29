Vigna Law Group: Update on the New Jersey Vaginal Mesh Consolidated Litigation

Dr. Greg Vigna

Dr. Vigna discusses the status of current litigation and the continued efforts of Vigna Law Group to advocate for women suffering from sling-related injuries.

We will continue to file serious injury cases against Ethicon, Boston Scientific, and Coloplast across the country and jointly prosecute these cases vigorously.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 19, 2021, the Pelvic Mesh Gynecare Case List in the New Jersey State Court included the names of 4,500 women with injuries caused by Ethicon’s polypropylene transvaginal mesh devices used for the surgical management of pelvic organ prolapse and polypropylene mid-urethral slings.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national product liability attorney, practicing physician, and Certified Life Care Planner states, “Initially I thought the New Jersey State Court consolidated litigation would have been seeing a sharp decrease in active cases as we had observed in the consolidated state litigation in Massachusetts with Boston Scientific. That does not appear to be happening. We have largely avoided this log jam and have at least a dozen cases filed across the country involving pudendal and obturator neuralgia caused by the Prolift and the TVT-O. We continue to evaluate newly injured women with symptoms of pudendal and obturator neuralgia caused by the TVT-O and the TVT Abbrevo used for stress urinary incontinence as well as Ethicon’s Prolift, TVT-O, and the TVT Abbrevo, as the polypropylene arms degrade in muscles causing compression to the adjacent nerves by traction and compression.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “Our team includes pharmaceutical injury attorney Ben Martin of Martin Baughman, whose firm this year has tried ten medical device cases throughout the country over a six-month period. Now Martin Baughman and its trial teams are gearing up for the vaginal mesh litigation against Ethicon, Boston Scientific, and Coloplast. These are serious injury cases involving pudendal neuralgia and other nerve injuries. We will continue to file cases against Ethicon, Boston Scientific, and Coloplast across the country. Our criteria for case representation are women with symptoms of the pudendal, obturator, and ilioinguinal neuralgia caused by vaginal mesh used in the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence through use of polypropylene slings.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “We have dozens of pudendal neuralgia cases filed across the country with trial settings in 2022-2023. This includes ten bellwethers that were selected in the consolidated litigation against Boston Scientific in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Superior Court of Middlesex. Some came to us from other firms after rejecting an offer of settlement.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “There is nothing that can be done to move a case to the front of the line in the New Jersey State Court Ethicon litigation, but clearly women have seen the advantage of being with a firm which is filing cases across the country for the exact injuries they suffer from the TVT-O and the Prolift. My decision in 2018 to trust Martin Baughman with the economic future of the women I represent was a good one as the firm is a trial firm. We will continue to file serious injury cases against Ethicon, Boston Scientific, and Coloplast across the country and jointly prosecute these cases vigorously.”

Symptoms of neurological injury to the pudendal and obturator nerve from the TVT-O, TVT Abbrevo, and the Prolift may include the following:

- Groin pain

- Hip pain

- Inability to wear tight pants

- Clitoral pain or numbness

- Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

- Tailbone pain

- Anorectal pain

- Painful bladder

- Pain with sitting

Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome.

Reference: https://www.njcourts.gov/attorneys/assets/mcl/pelvicmesh/gynecarecaselist.pdf