Personal Lubricants Market Size ($2,933.62Mn by 2028) Lead by Water-Based Lubricant (10.9% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The personal lubricants market size to reach $2,933.62 million by 2028 from $1,419.89 million in 2021 to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021–2028; while water-based segment held largest market share in 2021 and register highest CAGR of 11.5% during forecast period due to their incumbent usage, high volume consumption, and product innovation.

New York, Oct. 29, 2021

According to our new research study on Personal Lubricants Market Size and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Lubricant Type (Water-Based, Silicone-Based, Oil-Based); Distribution Channel (E-commerce, Drug Stores, Others) and Geography.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1,419.89 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 2,933.62 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 145 No. Tables 74 No. of Charts & Figures 68 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Lubricant Type, Distribution Channel and Geography Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Personal Lubricants Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Lovehoney Group Ltd., Mayer Laboratories, Inc., LIFESTYLES HEALTHCARE PTE LTD, Church & Dwight, Inc. , Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sliquid, LLC, BioFilm, Inc., Uberlube Inc., The Yes Yes Company Ltd., and Trigg Laboratories are among the key companies operating in the personal lubricants market. Leading market players are focusing on new product launch, expansion, diversification, and acquisition strategies, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2021, North America dominated the global personal lubricants market. The US held the largest share of the market in North America in 2021. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to positive attitude toward the utilization of personal lubricants among men and women, increasing number of online retails, and rising number of innovative product launches. Moreover, rising spending by sex technology companies is likely to fuel the North America personal lubricants market growth during the forecast period. The market growth is mainly attributed to the availability of products in multiple varieties and rise in awareness about sex-related products. However, the disadvantages of personal lubricants and availability of alternative products restrict the market growth.

The effects of COVID-19 on human sexualities have been intensively discussed on both mass media (press, radio, and television) and social media (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter; Döring & Walter, 2020). For example, the New York Times ran “Coronavirus and Sex: Questions and Answers” (Gunter, 2020), VICE Magazine reported “How Sex Workers are Dealing with Coronavirus” (Pringels, 2020), and the new Facebook group “LGBTI COVID-19 Response” was founded. This is gratifying because issues of sexual and reproductive health and rights and sexual well-being should be taken seriously in times of crisis, as they are closely related to overall health and quality of life.

Adam and Eve, a company with franchised locations across North America and an online store, reported a 30 percent increase in online sales in March and April 2020 based on the same time period last year. Other big companies that do most of their sales online also saw an uptick. Ella Paradis, an online boutique that offers everything necessary to explore and improve intimate relationships including over 2,000 quality brands and adult personal lubricants and a unique shopping experience, just released their end of year report focused on consumer behavior and sex life changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey results were from the U.S. based consumers ranging from ages 20-60.

Increasing Adoption of Sex Toys Drives Personal Lubricants Market Growth:

The lube has a significant application in sex toy usage. The lubes are readily available in the local stores and online retail stores. The manufacturers are focusing on the use of technology to enhance the capabilities of the products in the personal lubricant and its associated markets. The growing number of product launches is actively bringing new technologies and awareness about them among the population. In January 2020, OhMiBod launched BlueMotion NEX|3, a Bluetooth-enabled and application-controlled vibrating ring for couples. This new functionality enables users to listen to music on their mobiles while enjoying the rhythm and beat of songs through their vibrator.

Personal Lubricants Market: Segmental Overview

The global personal lubricants market, based on lubricant type, is segmented into water-based, silicone-based, and oil-based. The water-based segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period due to their incumbent usage, high volume consumption, and product innovation.

The global personal lubricants market, based on distribution channel, is segmented into e-commerce, drug stores, and others. In 2021, the e-commerce segment held the largest share of the market. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028.

