You read that right, 3 x Drops on 3 different platforms, all at the same time!

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Singapore, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention CyBallers. Brace for impact!





Binance NFT x CyBall x GuildFi Historic Announcement: A World’s First Triple IGO (Initial Game Offering)

We are extremely excited to announce a first-ever Triple IGO (Initial Game Offering) of our Genesis NFTs, which will be hosted on Binance NFT, CyBall and GuildFi all at the same time.

The CyBall team has been working hard behind the scenes in collaboration with Binance and GuildFi to organise and launch this long-awaited event. We are thankful to our two partners for believing in us and proud to be one of the first few gaming projects added to Binance NFT’s IGO list, as well as the very first game added to GuildFi’s IGO platform.

Binance NFT only recently introduced the concept of IGO to launch a promising game into the market. With the rapid development of the NFT gaming revolution, we are confident that IGOs will be the new standard within this industry to present outstanding games to the wider public audience.

As part of the Triple IGO event, our Genesis Packs will be listed on Binance NFT’s Marketplace, CyBall’s Genesis Site, and GuildFi’s NFT platform. Each Genesis Pack will be redeemable for a single Genesis CyBloc NFT approximately one week after the IGO. ( Please note: previously we mentioned that each pack would contain 3 CyBloc NFTs, that information is now outdated as we have revised our sale format to prepare for the Triple IGO. More details will be released in a separate article.)

All three platforms will coordinate and launch at the same time to create a fair listing and allow for ease of public access so that users of different communities can get their hands on these Packs via their preferred platforms.

CyBall has strategically partnered up with Coin98, Yield Guild Games (YGG), Ninja Traders, Ancient8, Good Games Guild (GGG), Merit Circle and GuildFi (to name a few) to not only ensure the successful launch of the game, but also to shape the future of Play-to-Earn gaming and to bring this phenomenon to the masses.

“A very fun game with a vibrant community, well thought-out game economics and above all, it seems like a fun and exciting game to play” - Marco van den Heuvel, CEO and Co-founder at Merit Circle

“CyBall is an exciting cross between Football Manager and Pokémon, with four different game modes to attract both casual and competitive players with a fun game flow and Play-to-Earn mechanics that offer players multiple ways to earn” - Jeff Holmberg, Head of Investments at YGG

Public interest in the game has rapidly grown within the last few months, scoring goals in the NFT gaming space, with our latest announcements evidently showing strong indication of progression within the Game Finance (GameFi) market. We believe that the Triple IGO will ensure that our Genesis CyBlocs will get picked up by not just NFT enthusiasts but also community members and gamers who have been eagerly waiting to enjoy CyBall game later this year.

The CyBall team would love to invite everyone to take part in this historic event. We will be announcing the exact Triple IGO date and details of the event very soon.

Stay tuned, buckle up, and enjoy this remarkable ride!



About Binance NFT

Binance NFT, the official NFT marketplace of Binance, offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees. Consisting of three product lines Premium Events, Mystery Box and a Marketplace, Binance NFT features valuable collectibles and an easily accessible trading market for all users.

Follow Binance NFT: Website | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram

About GuildFi

GuildFi is a Web3 platform that empowers all gaming communities and creates interoperability across the Metaverse. Guildfi solves the discovery and access problems for players while enhancing their performance and maximizing their rewards. Players’ engagement and achievement are no longer discarded and limited to specific guilds or games, but instead, contribute towards their ranks and elevate their benefits in the long run.

Follow GuildFi: Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram

About CyBall

CyBall — CyBloc Football, is a football-themed (US: soccer), NFT-based game with a Play-to-Earn model that allows users to collect, trade, mentor, and ultimately battling with CyBlocs. CyBlocs — Cyborg on the Blockchain, are CyBall’s main asset and in-game characters, which are represented as NFTs on-chain. Initially, the game will launch on Binance Smart Chain, and will then find its way into the Solana ecosystem.

Follow CyBall: Website | Twitter | Discord | Docs

…

Join us and become our early adopters!

Chat with our team and other CyBallers on Discord and Telegram.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram Announcements.

Check out our Website and Docs.





Media Details:

CyBall

contact@cyball.com

20A TANJONG PAGAR ROAD Singapore 088443



The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency).