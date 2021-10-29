Submit Release
News Search

There were 577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,964 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Bars State Agencies from Complying with President Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Bars State Agencies from Complying with President Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had signed an executive order barring state agencies from enforcing coronavirus vaccine mandates on state teammates.

 

“President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate is a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power,” said Governor Ricketts.  “While we have encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated, this is a personal health decision, and not one that should be coerced.  We’ve already made the decision that state teammates at the State of Nebraska won’t be forced to take the vaccine.  This order takes the next step and bars cabinet state agencies from complying with coronavirus vaccine mandates from the federal government or other parties.”

 

“We will continue to use every tool we have in the toolbox to fight back against President Joe Biden’s government overreach, so we can protect the freedom of Nebraskans against big government in Washington, D.C.”

 

A full copy of the executive order can be found by clicking here.

 

Attorney General Doug Peterson recently issued a statement regarding potential legal challenges to the forthcoming federal vaccine mandate.  The statement can be found by clicking here.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Bars State Agencies from Complying with President Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.