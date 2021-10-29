Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Bars State Agencies from Complying with President Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had signed an executive order barring state agencies from enforcing coronavirus vaccine mandates on state teammates.

“President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate is a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power,” said Governor Ricketts. “While we have encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated, this is a personal health decision, and not one that should be coerced. We’ve already made the decision that state teammates at the State of Nebraska won’t be forced to take the vaccine. This order takes the next step and bars cabinet state agencies from complying with coronavirus vaccine mandates from the federal government or other parties.”

“We will continue to use every tool we have in the toolbox to fight back against President Joe Biden’s government overreach, so we can protect the freedom of Nebraskans against big government in Washington, D.C.”

A full copy of the executive order can be found by clicking here.

Attorney General Doug Peterson recently issued a statement regarding potential legal challenges to the forthcoming federal vaccine mandate. The statement can be found by clicking here.