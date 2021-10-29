Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts: The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Must Treat Students Fairly

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following the news that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) is being sued for discrimination against Ratio Christi, a Christian ministry after the organization was denied funding to host a respected philosopher on campus.

“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln should have no problem supporting speakers from a wide variety of viewpoints on campus, including Christian speakers,” said Gov. Ricketts. “UNL has previously brought in much more controversial speakers, and Dr. Robert Audi and Ratio Christi should be given the same respect. I urge University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green to step in and define policies to end this kind of discrimination and to send a message that all viewpoints, including Christian values, are welcome.”

Full details about the lawsuit can be found by clicking here.

###