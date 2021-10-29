Alternative Entrée Program Production Kitchen Opens Offsite Facility Designed for Alternative Meal Preparation

FORSYTH, Ga - The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) announced today the opening of the agency’s first Alternative Entree Program (AEP) Production Kitchen, specifically designed to meet the needs of a growing population of offenders requiring alternative or religious diet entrees. The new facility, operated by Georgia Correctional Industries (GCI), will initially begin preparing certified Kosher entrees, with plans to expand the operation to provide additional alternative meals, including halal.

“We are pleased to partner with GCI in this vital project,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “This represents an important step in maintaining our commitment to providing menu alternatives for our offender population, as the need for such accommodations increases.”

To ensure all requirements and guidelines surrounding alternative entrees are met, a Registered dietician and a religious clergy member will provide oversight of proper preparation, dietary specifications, while following strict health department regulations. The Kosher meals will be prepared, sealed, bagged, flash-frozen, and stamped with the Kosher certified symbol at the offsite kitchen. A 30-day, thaw-and-serve supply will then be transported via refrigerated vehicle to facilities across the state, where offenders with alternative entrée requirements are housed.

A pilot of the alternative entrée program packaged items has been implemented at Wilcox State Prison, and future expansion is planned for additional facilities.

