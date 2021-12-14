Submit Release
Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to The Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma To Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Increasing Your Compensation Claim-It May Exceed $1,000,000

"As a starting point if a Navy Veteran can recall the first place they were exposed to asbestos--attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste will be able to start building the compensation claim." ”
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI , USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a US Navy Veteran and he has just learned that he has confirmed mesothelioma please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss the specifics of what goes into a compensation claim along with what the Veteran's financial claim might be worth. As Erik Karst is always happy to discuss a mesothelioma compensation claim consists how a person with this rare cancer was exposed to asbestos. For someone like a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma their claim would probably be based on their various types of asbestos exposures.

"These asbestos exposures may have occurred in a navy ship's or submarine's engine room-propulsion center, a repair shop, making repairs on a ship-submarine or while the ship-submarine was at a shipyard. It is not uncommon for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to have had a dozen or more different exposures to asbestos. Just as a starting point if a Navy Veteran can recall the first place on a ship or submarine they were exposed to asbestos--attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste will be able to start building the compensation claim. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 so at a minimum the Veteran understands the potential size of their compensation claim." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center proudly offers their free services to a person with mesothelioma in any community in Missouri including Kansas City, St. Louis, Independence, Columbia, Lee’s Summit, O’Fallon, St. Joseph or anywhere in Missouri. https://Missouri.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com


For the best possible treatment options in Missouri the Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center suggests the following healthcare facility:

*Barnes Jewish Hospital Saint Louis, Missouri: https://www.barnesjewish.org/cancer-center

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Missouri include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Whiteman Air Force base, power plant workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, industrial workers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, West Virginia, Florida, Wyoming, Oregon, Louisiana, and Washington. However, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer does happen in Missouri as the Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com


For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

