Automotive Metal Stamping Market Size, Share, Segment, Type Forecasts To 2028

Reports And Data

Automotive Metal Stamping Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% from USD 87.02 Billion in 2020 to USD 124.56 Billion in 2028

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Metal Stamping Market size is estimated to reach USD 120.91 billion from USD 83.53 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.6% through 2028. Surging demand for branding in vehicles to assure authentication of the product, along with enhanced capabilities of manufacturers with the advent of lean manufacturing methods to reduce wastage during processes, will drive automotive metal stamping market growth.

Automotive metal stamping is a process of converting metal sheets into different sizes and shapes as per the end-user requirements. The automotive industry is gradually expanding, and so is the demand for metal sheets stamping for the production of vehicle chassis, interior & exterior components, and transmission components. The growing focus on the utilization of lightweight metals like aluminum to increase fuel efficiency will offer lucrative scope for automotive metal stamping market growth over the forecast period.

The automotive manufacturers and OEMs of the automotive parts are incorporating the automotive stamping press, automotive stamp dies, and other metal stamping tools and techniques on a large-scale to transform the sheet metal into final parts with optimum precision in design as well as aesthetics.

Moreover, innovations and advancements in the automotive industry to encourage fuel efficiency, along with rising investments in automotive metal stamping manufacturing by the industry players, will boost the revenue share of the automotive metal stamping market. Moreover, the introduction of regulatory policies aimed at improving working conditions & safety standards, materials usage, and waste disposal are promoting the adoption of sustainable manufacturing strategies, which, in turn, will foster automotive metal stamping market growth through 2027.

Get Free sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1266

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of stamping type, the hot stamping segment dominated the automotive metal stamping market share in 2019 and is estimated to exhibit a growth rate of 4.2% through 2027. Hot stamping technology is witnessing high demand as it offers greater tensile strength and can create lightweight parts like vehicle frames.

Based on metal type, aluminum accounted for 44.8% of the automotive metal stamping market share in 2019 and is likely to witness a growth rate of 4.1% over the projected timeframe on account of lightweight and high strength properties.

Based on technology, the blanking automotive stamping process accounted for 25% of the automotive metal stamping market revenue share in 2019 and is anticipated to showcase a notable growth of 4.6% through 2027.

The coining technology segment is estimated to witness major growth at a CAGR of nearly 6% over the analysis period in the automotive metal stamping market. The coining technology is witnessing large-scale adoption as it results in exceptionally polished surface finishes, eliminated drafts, with high tolerance in the final structure.

The embossing segment is anticipated to register a growth rate of 5.3% over the forecast period in the automotive metal stamping market on account of surging demand for laser embossing to engrave patterns and dates on the automotive parts and license plates.

On the basis of application, the commercial vehicle segment dominated the automotive metal stamping market revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to exhibit a growth rate of 3.2% through 2027 on account of the high demand for resilient and durable vehicle parts n these vehicles.

In the regional landscape, North America is estimated to register a growth rate of 3.9% over the projected timeframe on account of the growing demand for private and recreational vehicles in the region. Moreover, no budgetary constraints, heavy investments by the government, and profitable economic growth in the region are the key factors propelling the regional growth of the automotive metal stamping industry.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a growth rate of 5.6% over the analysis period due to the presence of automotive industry leaders like BMW, Volkswagen, along with major automotive manufacturing facilities across the UK, Germany, Italy, and others

The APAC region is set to witness a growth rate of 7.1% through 2027 due to high investment in automotive manufacturing. Moreover, increasing consumer disposable income in emerging nations such as India, China, and others will also support the growth of the automotive metal stamping market in the region.

Key participants in the global automotive metal stamping market are Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping (U.S.), Shiloh Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Aro Metal Stamping co. (U.S.), Martinrea International Inc. (Canada), Acro Metal Stamping Co. (U.S.), Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company (U.S.), Wisconsin Metal Parts, Inc. (U.S.), Clow Stamping Co. (U.S.), and American Industrial Company (U.S.), among others.

Buy this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1266

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Automotive Metal Stamping Market on the basis of stamping type, metal type, technology, application, and region:

Stamping Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hot-stamping or hot printing

Cold stamping or cold printing

Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminium

Copper

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Blanking

Embossing

Bending

Coining

Flanging

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Passenger vehicles

Compact

Executive

Luxury

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1266

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Automotive metal stamping Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive metal stamping Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Automotive metal stamping Market Value Chain Analysis, 2019-2027

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Recent Developments

4.5. Automotive metal stamping Market Impact Analysis

4.5.1. Market driver analysis

4.5.1.1. Comparatively lower manufacturing cost

4.5.1.2. Growth of automotive industry

4.5.1.3. Increasing demand of metal sheets for the metal usage in the production of vehicle chassis, transmission

components, interior & exterior components

4.5.1.4. Increasing demand of lightweight metals such as aluminum to increase the fuel efficiency

4.5.2. Market restraint analysis

4.5.2.1. Fluctuating costs of metals

4.5.2.2. Popularity of plastics & composite materials

4.6. Key opportunities prioritized

4.7. Automotive metal stamping Pricing Analysis

4.8. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.9. Automotive metal stamping PESTEL Analysis...

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-metal-stamping-market

About us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact us:

+1-212-710-1370

Reports and data

sales@reportsanddata.com

Read More:

Automotive Curtain Airbags Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-curtain-airbags-market

Driver Override Systems Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/driver-override-systems-market

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dual-clutch-transmission-dct-market

