ASCO Power Technologies Contributes to a Microgrid Solution for a Children’s Home in Puerto Rico

The Hogar Albergue para Ninos Jesus de Nazaret children’s home in Puerto Rico is a shelter for abused and neglected children. The facility had regularly experienced power outages after extreme weather events. When Hurricane Maria struck in 2017, the site operated without power for months. ASCO Power Technologies’ new Case Study details how the home recovered from the prolonged outage with a microgrid solution.

The paper explains how Engineers Without Borders students worked with Affiliated Engineers, Inc., ASCO Power Technologies, and others to provide a microgrid power system for the facility. This solution gave the shelter the choice to utilize backup power from an on-site generator, operate independently using photovoltaic panels and storage batteries, or tap into normal utility power. Now, the home can worry less about outages during inclement weather and seasonal hurricanes.

The project was launched in 2018 and in the Autumn of 2020, the equipment was installed and ready for startup. The team listed a list of equipment for critical power and the microgrid which included Schneider Electric inverters and Automatic Transfer Switches donated by ASCO. The project started by students and the team achieved a climate-resilient system that continuously powers light, cooling, and internet access for staff and children in need. It’s fully equipped with stored energy from a renewable source that can supply power for 12 hours and a diesel generator that can run continuously for extended outages.

“Not only was an innovative design implemented between the inverters and two-ATS combination,” shares mentor Alberto G. Cordero, PE, of Affiliated Engineers. “But the collaborative spirit of all the professionals and students was inspiring and an example to follow. The Hogar’s staff and children report nothing but many thanks and appreciation.”

ASCO takes pride in the role it played to help the shelter regain power and continue supporting children in need. Learn more about the challenge, solution, and outcome by reading the full Case Study on the ASCO Power Technologies website.

Read the Case Study here: https://www.ascopower.com/us/en/download/document/asc-cs-ats-microgridPR/

